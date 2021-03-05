Youri Tielemans, Fulham and Richarlison form part of a weekend 7/1 accumulator - Jones Knows

Our tipster Jones Knows ponders how he is going to spend his winnings when Ruben Dias wins the PFA Player of the Year award and puts up a 7/1 shot this weekend.

How did we get on last weekend?

Long-term strategy took over last weekend as we added Ruben Dias to win the PFA Player of the Year award (12/1 with Sky Bet) to an ante-post portfolio which is giving me hope.

Beer gardens, golf courses, a major football tournament and Dias winnings is my plan this summer.

I've also got Jack Grealish to make the England squad (4/1) and James Ward-Prowse to make it as well (16/1) which could pay for some nice rounds of golf in the sunshine. Dias had a fine weekend. A goal and a man-of-the-match performance vs West Ham made my timing of jumping on the 12/1 a thing of beauty. With the Bruno Fernandes bandwagon starting to hit bumpy roads, Dias is now a 7/2 shot with Sky Bet to win the outstanding player award.

"Ruben, Ruben, Ruben!" I'll be singing, teeing off from the first at Celtic Manor.

Attention turns back to the daily grind, where we're still waiting for a winner in 2021. There's been close calls along the way but now really is the time to find one. Of course, please do check out my prediction column, where the angles that don't make this official betting column are showcased. Plenty of them have been winning. Declan Rice to score first (33/1) and Gareth Bale to score twice (14/1) just for starters. Read this week's here.

Remember, comrades, whatever I tip, I back, we're very much in this together.

P+L = -1

1pt on Youri Tielemans to have a shot on target, Fulham to have nine or more shots vs Liverpool and Richarlison to be caught offside vs Chelsea (7/1 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

It was tough to find a juicy one to go to war with this weekend, so I'm combining my three best short-price fancies into an intriguing looking accumulator.

Leicester are in a sticky situation with injuries to key men but Brendan Rodgers showed yet again on Wednesday at Burnley, that he can find solutions. Leicester were up against it in the second half, seemingly about to be blown away by Burnley at 1-1 but a switch to a back four and five-man midfield changed the game in Leicester's favour.

In the final 20 minutes, the Foxes had eight shots on goal and really should have nicked the points having been second best for large parts. I'd expect Rodgers to keep that formation at Brighton with a key focus on Youri Tielemans playing a more advanced role off Jamie Vardy - much like James Maddison does when fit.

Tielemans is a fine footballer anyway but his goal threat is something which is undervalued. He's got great technique and composure when given opportunities to make a difference in the final third. He's got six Premier League goals this season from 16 shots on target, a very healthy ratio, and struck the post at Burnley when moving into a more advanced role. I like his chances of scoring at anytime at 4/1 but the 6/5 for a shot on target for the purposes of this bet makes perfect sense.

I'm also liking the look of Fulham's shot prices when they visit Liverpool. Scott Parker's side are the masters of creating chances, looking dangerous in the final third and getting shots away but not actually scoring any goals. It's no surprise to see their 6.54 per cent conversion rate is the lowest in the Premier League - it's going to get them relegated. To showcase their attacking brute, only four teams have fired more shots on goal this calendar year than Fulham (149).

This makes their shots line much more interesting than their outright price for victory at Anfield. There's 9/2 available on them firing 13 or more, which did tempt me, but I'm happy to include nine or more for the purposes of this particular bet.

We round off with the chances of Richarlison being caught offside for Everton vs Chelsea. Now, the early prices of 9/1 were on my radar for him to be caught offside two or more times but that price has quickly disappeared.

Since switching to play centre-forward, the Brazilian has been caught offside eight times in his last five appearances as he likes to make his moves in behind. Only six players have been caught offside more this season than the Everton man (19) in the Premier League and with Chelsea's line likely to be high and aggressive, I'm pretty confident he'll be flagged at some point.