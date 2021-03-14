Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham: Controversy and debate after Alexandre Lacazette wins penalty off Davinson Sanchez and Erik Lamela sent off in derby

Arsenal fought back to beat Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday - but players, managers, and pundits were split on the key decisions in the north London derby.

Ultimately, after a stunning Erik Lamela Rabona, Martin Odegaard's goal and an Alexandre Lacazette penalty sealed a comeback victory for the Gunners, which hit Tottenham's top-four hopes.

But that is only part of the story.

After the final whistle, there was debate and discussion about whether Davinson Sanchez had actually fouled Lacazette for the decisive spot-kick, and whether Lamela was rightly awarded a second yellow card and sent off for throwing an arm into Kieran Tierney...

The penalty decision

What happened: Lacazette raced into the Tottenham box after collecting Nicolas Pepe's pass and tried to strike the bouncing ball at goal. However, the striker got his shot all wrong and sliced it badly. He then collided with Spurs defender Sanchez, who had leaped across to try to make a block. After a VAR check, referee Michael Oliver was advised to stand by his original decision to award a penalty.

Alexandre Lacazette to Sky Sports:

"Yes, we are lucky to get a penalty, I think. But sometimes it's good for us to have a good decision from the ref."

Jose Mourinho to Sky Sports:

"From the bench, I have a feeling, but I am 40-50 metres away. I watched immediately on the iPad. The referees have a difficult job sometimes. I didn't complain but when I watched on the iPad - it is what it is.

"If someone has a different opinion, it has to be one of the Arsenal fans with a season ticket as that's the only time I'd accept a different view as then he has the passion. Apart from that, I wouldn't accept from anyone who has a different view as it's too obvious.

"It's a mistake by Michael Oliver, players get tired with so many matches, coaches get tired - maybe referees get tired? He had a game midweek in Europe, maybe he's tired. Usually, I'm very unlucky as my record with him on penalties is astonishing - with Chelsea, Man Utd, Tottenham, it doesn't matter. I'm just very, very unlucky with such a good referee."

Sky Sports' Alan Smith on co-commentary:

"My initial reaction was he's blocked the shot. But Lacazette has sliced it, almost an air shot. It is a foul after that, there's no doubt about it. So often you see a player get his shot away and then he's fouled but it's let go because he's got his shot away, which I don't think is right. I think Michael Oliver has made the right call."

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp in the studio:

"I think we're pretty unanimous that it wasn't a penalty. I will say that it's reckless from Sanchez but I don't really think it's a penalty. He [Michael Oliver] is the best referee there is but I think they deemed it on being purely reckless and out of control in the tackle.

"Sanchez catches him knee high, but I don't think it is a penalty. He misses the ball and goes clattering into Lacazette a little bit, but I just don't think it warrants a penalty in this situation."

Michael Dawson in the Sky Sports studio:

"When Lacazette makes that touch, it just gives Sanchez a little opportunity. Sanchez goes to make the block and because the ball is high up, you think 'does Lacazette kick Sanchez?' What else can Sanchez do, unless he lets him shoot?

"As soon as he comes across, he makes that block and I think Lacazette kicks him. The only thing is it's reckless and high, but the ball is bouncing. Lacazette said after that he might have been fortunate to get the penalty. Sanchez comes a bit late but Lacazette touches the ball first and it's gone away. If he nudges him, I'm still not sure."

Freddie Ljungberg in the Sky Sports studio:

"Lacazette said it himself, they were a bit lucky. If I came with the ball down at my feet, I dribble, I get a tackle from the inside and I shoot into the heel of the defender and I get a shot off, I don't get a penalty for that. So I think they're very lucky to get this penalty."

Lamela's red card

What happened:

Lamela - who had come on as a substitute for the injured Heung-Min Son on 19 minutes - was booked on 69 minutes for a strong tackle on Thomas Partey, although he did get the ball. He was then shown a second yellow card and sent off seven minutes later for pushing his arm into Kieran Tierney's chin, as the Arsenal defender came in to try to take the ball off him.

Sky Sports' Alan Smith on co-commentary:

"He's sailed close to the wind with one or two and Michael Oliver has lost patience."

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp in the studio:

"I think it's a second yellow. When you've been booked and you start throwing your elbow around like that, you're asking for trouble."

Michael Dawson in the Sky Sports studio:

"As soon as you go to ground nowadays... you can't tackle. He thinks he gets the ball the first time [Lamela was booked], but then he's followed through.

"If you go in tight on someone, he's got to use his arm, but the only thing is that he just catches Tierney in the chin. If he's using his body, he's trying to keep him away and protecting the ball but as soon as it happened, Michael Oliver was straight to his pocket. There was no doubt it was a second yellow card [for the referee].

"I'm not so sure. You need to use your arm to keep your defender away."

Freddie Ljungberg in the Sky Sports studio:

"If I'm a winger and I walk inside on the pitch, I need to protect that ball because if you toe-poke it away, it's a counter. So for me, I would automatically put out my arm to do that.

"He hits him a little bit on the chin but it's quite cheap. He's doesn't even look at Tierney's face, it's just bad luck."