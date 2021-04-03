Premier League predictions: Everton to beat Palace, Wolves to draw with West Ham

Jones Knows returns with his predictions and tips Everton for a rare home victory.

Everton vs Crystal Palace, Monday 6pm, live on Sky Sports

My advice when it comes to punting on Crystal Palace in the next few weeks is to take them on. There's a huge amount of uncertainty at the club. Who will be in charge next season? Roy Hodgson's contract is up and there doesn't seem to be much movement on that front. Added to that, up to 10 first-team players are also coming to the end of their deals, so with the club all-but safe from relegation a similar scenario to last season where Palace lost eight of their last nine games could be on the cards.

Any team facing Palace right now will be putting a ring around that fixture in the calendar to go all-out for the points. This looks a fantastic opportunity for Everton to improve a wretched home record. Goodison Park has been the location for six of their last seven defeats in all competitions.

I do feel Richarlison's goal threat is being underrated by the betting markets. The Brazilian has scored four of Everton's last six goals from his more advanced central role and has found the net in his last two appearances against Palace. The 11/2 for him to score first seems very fair.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Richarlison to score first (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Wolves vs West Ham, Monday 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports

This is a tough one to predict. All three match result outcomes can be easily argued at the prices available. West Ham are 22 points better off than at this stage last season - the club's best return after 29 games of a Premier League season. However, Wolves now look far more comfortable again in their own skin since reverting to a back three and will provide a stern test for the Hammers to break down.

Instead of the match result market, my eyes are drawn to the 'method of the first goal' market. A niche one, granted. I like the chances of the first goal coming via a header.

Set pieces are bound to play a huge part. Both sides have scored 36 per cent of their Premier League goals from set pieces this season (10 of 28 Wolves, 16 of 45 West Ham) - the joint-highest proportion in the league. West Ham are the top scorers from set pieces overall, Wolves sit fifth in that particular table.

With Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio, Craig Dawson and Willy Boly all dynamite in the air, the 9/2 for the first goal to be a header looks overpriced.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: First goal method to be a header (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Saturday's predictions

Chelsea 2-5 West Brom - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 2-0

Leeds 2-1 Sheff Utd - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 2-0

Leicester 0-2 Man City - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 2-1

Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 2-1

Sunday's predictions

Southampton 3-2 Burnley - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 1-1

Newcastle 2-2 Tottenham - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 1-1

Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 0-1

Manchester United 2-1 Brighton - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 2-1