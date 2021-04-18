Premier League predictions: Victory for Liverpool over Leeds United, says Jones Knows

Ahead of Monday night's curtain call as Liverpool take on Leeds in the final game of the weekend, Jones Knows pens one final prediction for this round of matches.

Leeds vs Liverpool, Monday 8.00pm, live on Sky Sports

Liverpool haven't scored a goal before the 45th minute of a Premier League game since December 27. That is quite frankly staggering.

Two goals have come in the 45+4 and 45+2 minutes respectively but still, just two first-half goals in 16 Premier League matches is a very strange set of numbers to analyse. During that spell, they have created chances that should have equated to 10.37 goals using the expected goal model, registering 106 attempts on goal.

Such strange anomalies eventually regress back to a more normal figure and that may start here as Liverpool are facing up against a team that have conceded the most first-half goals in the Premier League this season (31). The floodgates may open for Liverpool early on, who have won each of their last three Premier League games, doing so whilst creating plenty of chances for their attacking players.

Don't be fooled by Leeds. They aren't all of a sudden going to be parking buses and defending manfully like they did at Manchester City last weekend. Marcelo Bielsa will be demanding high-pressing and attack-minded football which should make this a fantastic watch. Back Liverpool to breach their defence twice in the opening 45 minutes at a juicy 3/1 with Sky Bet.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-3

BETTING ANGLE: Liverpool to score two or more goals in the first half (3/1 with Sky Bet)

EARLIER THIS WEEKEND...

Everton 2-2 Tottenham - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED Everton 2-1 Tottenham with 'Seamus Coleman to register an assist (11/1 with Sky Bet)' as the betting angle; Coleman was credited with the assist for Everton's second goal

Newcastle 3-2 West Ham - JONES KNOW PREDICTED Newcastle 2-1 West Ham with Newcastle to have 14 or more shots (6/4 with Sky Bet) as the betting angle; Newcastle had 16 shots

Wolves 1-0 Sheffield United - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 2-0

Arsenal 1-1 Fulham - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 1-1

Manchester United 3-1 Burnley - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 2-1