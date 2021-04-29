European Super League: Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal executives step down from Premier League roles

Five senior officials from clubs involved in the breakaway European Super League have stood down from their roles within the Premier League.

Their counterparts at the remaining 14 clubs have campaigned hard to have them removed from their influential positions on the organisation's committees and working groups.

The developments see the departure of Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck from the league's Audit and Remuneration Committee.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Liverpool chairman Tom Werner have both stood down from its Club Broadcast Advisory Group.

Image: The European Super League proposal has attracted immense criticism from the fanbases of the six Premier League clubs

Arsenal and Manchester City's chief executive officers Vinai Venkatesham and Ferran Soriano have both left the Club Strategic Advisory Group (CSAG).

The developments come after the Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters wrote to the officials asking them to consider their key positions within the organisation.

The Premier League is continuing to look into the circumstances leading to the announcement of the ESL on April 18 and whether any of the organisation's rules were broken.

Image: The proposed breakaway European Super League has collapsed

Executives from the six breakaway Super League clubs used last weekend's Premier League games as an opportunity to apologise in person to some of their counterparts at the other 14 clubs - but their approach was not well received.

"The trust has gone completely," one chief executive said. "We will never forget what they tried to do. They are all running around now telling everyone they had nothing to do with it."

The 14 clubs are continuing to put pressure on the Premier League to punish the six and they are determined that the events of last week are not brushed under the carpet.

Sky Sports News has contacted the five clubs for comment.

The Premier League's so-called 'Big Six' have confirmed their intention to pull out of the proposed European Super League, but many questions have been left unanswered.

Sky Sports looks at the ramifications for the backlash and collapse of the scheme, and whether those responsible for the proposals can be held to account...