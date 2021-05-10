Back Eberechi Eze and Wesley Fofana to fire shots in Premier League on Tuesday at 6/1 - Jones Knows

Jones Knows is combining two players to form a tasty 6/1 shots double in the two Premier League matches on Tuesday.

How did we get on at the weekend?

When you back 12/1 and 125/1 shots, you're going to lose quite regularly. That unfortunately was the case this weekend as my thinking of a low-scoring and low-cards encounter between Manchester City and Chelsea never really threatened to land from the moment Raheem Sterling picked up a needless early card and scored the opener just before the break.

Instead of dreaming about small stakes to big prizes, we're back to more realistic hopes of finding a winner this Tuesday evening as I've got a juicy looking 6/1 shot that should stand a fair chance of landing. Please read on.

Remember, whatever I tip here, I back. We're in this together. And remember to cast your eyes over my prediction column. Every Premier League game is previewed with betting angles aplenty.

P+L for the season: -2

1pt double on: Wesley Fofana to have one or more shots vs Manchester United & Eberechi Eze to have two or more shots vs Southampton (6/1 with Sky Bet)

The injury to Harry Maguire is a worry for anyone planning to put faith in Manchester United or even England over the next month or so. He barely receives many rave reviews but his importance to both teams might just be showcased if his lower leg injury keeps him out of action. Maguire has played every minute of every game for United since joining from Leicester, 72 games ago. His absence will leave them vulnerable, especially when defending set pieces.

In matches where Maguire hasn't featured for United this season, they have given up an expected goals against figures of 0.51, 0.37, 0.42 and 0.4 from defending set pieces with nine shots conceded at their goal from 24 set-piece situations.

Compare that record to their last two fixtures with Maguire fit where they've shipped no shots from 11 set-piece situations, it paints the picture of the importance of Maguire in those defensive scenarios. Leicester can take advantage.

Leicester aren't really renowned for their strength from set pieces but Wesley Fofana has the ability to be a forceful attacker of a delivery into the box.

He's had 11 shots on goal this season, averaging just under a shot every two games and seemed to revel in the responsibility of his attacking duties without the injured Jonny Evans vs Newcastle when marching up from the back.

The talented Frenchman registered two shots on target culminating in a strong expected goals figure of 0.4 backed up the eye as his first effort was a gilt-edge chance from no more than six yards out.

I like his price of 15/8 to register a shot in Tuesday's game and will include him in this recommended double. Also, I wouldn't put people off backing him to have a header on target at 11/1 with Sky Bet or even to score a header at 33/1.

Is Roy letting Eze loose, finally?

QPR fans must have let out plenty of sighs this season watching Eberechi Eze play in Roy Hodgson's rigid Crystal Palace side with assistant Ray Lewington barking orders at him revolved around his defensive duties down the left flank.

As he's shown in flashes, we're dealing with a special player, who deserves an attacking platform to be showcased on. Don't restrict him.

'Hallelujah', many cried then, as he was unleashed centrally in the win over Sheffield United at the weekend and was the game's outstanding player, creating and scoring a goal.

With Palace safe from relegation, surely Hodgson will continue to give Eze licence to express himself for the remainder of the season. This should lead to the silky attacking midfielder getting into more dangerous positions and getting plenty of shots away in matches where the pressure of relegation will be off.

He fired three shots on goal in the win over the Blades on Saturday and I can see him posting a similar return against the Saints. The 11/10 for two or more certainly stood out to me.

Combined with Fofana, we've got ourselves a tasty 6/1 shot to attack.