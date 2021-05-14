Jesse Lingard and Steve Bruce win Premier League awards for April

West Ham forward Jesse Lingard has been named Premier League Player of the Month for April, with Newcastle boss Steve Bruce winning the managers' award.
Lingard, on loan from Manchester United, scored four goals in four league games last month, taking his tally to nine for the season since joining West Ham on loan at the start of February.
His solo goal against Wolves also saw him win Goal of the Month. Lingard collected the ball 10 yards inside his own half, powered towards goal before producing an ice-cool finish to beat the onrushing Rui Patricio.
The 28-year-old had not played a minute of Premier League football this season prior to his Manchester United exit, but has been directly involved in 12 goals since his arrival at West Ham.
Only Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho posts better figures.
Premier League goal involvements since Lingard's arrival (Feb 3)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Goal involvements
|Kelechi Iheanacho
|11
|2
|13
|Jesse Lingard
|9
|3
|12
|Harry Kane
|9
|2
|11
|Chris Wood
|8
|3
|11
|Gareth Bale
|8
|2
|10
'I'll crack on' - Bruce planning for next season
Bruce oversaw two wins and two draws from Newcastle's four matches to ease fears of relegation, fighting back from losing positions in three of those fixtures.
The 60-year-old has faced criticism from fans during a difficult campaign which has also included uncertainty over the club's future ownership.
But Bruce, who has one year left on his contract at St James' Park, has vowed to stay on as manager next season.
"I'm a football manager. It's what I do and I'm not ready to retire yet, so you have to dust yourself down, have a thick skin at times," he said.
"As I said, I'm nowhere near ready to retire just yet, so I'll crack on to the best of my ability."
Newcastle are safe in 16th position ahead of Friday's visit of champions Manchester City, live on Sky Sports Premier League.
Lingard: I came close to 'timeout' from football
Lingard's transformation saw him win back his England place for the first time in two years - ahead of this summer's Euros.
He was a regular starter for England at the 2018 World Cup, but recently revealed he came close to taking a 'timeout' from football during lockdown, as he battled mental health issues and his mother's depression.
"I was going into games happy sitting on the bench, and that's not me," he said. "My mind wasn't there, I wasn't focused at all."
He added: "I opened up to United and told them what I was going through, what my mum was going through, and they're always there to help.
"I've had other doctors that have helped which has been brilliant and, during the lockdown, I got my head together.
"I feel lockdown has transitioned me in a way. I watch my old games back, the World Cup games and the old games I used to play, and I think, 'yeah, that's the real Jesse Lingard'."