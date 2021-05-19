Frank Lampard and Dennis Bergkamp inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer Frank Lampard and ex-Arsenal forward Dennis Bergkamp have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Lampard scored 177 goals in 609 Premier League appearances for West Ham, Chelsea and Manchester City.

He won the Premier League three times during a storied 13-year career at Stamford Bridge, during which he scored 211 goals in all competitions.

Image: Lampard spent 13 years at Chelsea

The ex-England international was named the Premier League's Player of the Season following Chelsea's 2004/05 title-winning campaign.

Lampard began his Premier League career as a West Ham academy graduate and also had a short spell at Man City before his retirement.

4:54 A look back at Frank Lampard's greatest-ever Premier League goals

Dutchman Bergkamp joined Arsenal in 1995 from Inter Milan and was part of three title-winning squads, including the unbeaten 2003-04 campaign, which saw the Gunners team dubbed 'The Invincibles'.

He scored 87 goals in his 315 appearances Premier League appearances, before his retirement in 2006.

In 2017, Bergkamp's famous pirouette strike against Newcastle in 2002 was voted by fans as the best goal in the Premier League's first 25 years.

4:50 A look back at Dennis Bergkamp's best Premier League goals

Former Manchester United captains Eric Cantona and Roy Keane were inducted on Tuesday.

Two further inductees to the Hall of Fame will be announced this week from a 23-man shortlist based on the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel.

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry were the inaugural inductees last month.

The honour recognises players who have demonstrated an exceptional record of on-pitch success and have made important contributions in the division since its creation in 1992.

In order to be eligible for induction, players must have been retired by August 1, 2020.

Who was on the 23-man shortlist for the next six Hall of Fame inductees?

Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Vieira, Ian Wright.