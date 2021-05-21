David Moyes: West Ham manager 'hopeful' Jesse Lingard will seal permanent move from Man Utd

David Moyes still hopes Man Utd loanee Jesse Lingard can seal a permanent move to West Ham in the summer after his nine goals since joining club in January; Hammers need a point against Southampton on Sunday to clinch sixth-placed spot and qualify for Europa League

By PA Media

Friday 21 May 2021 17:18, UK

West Ham United&#39;s Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring their side&#39;s first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London
Image: Jesse Lingard has impressed for West Ham since joining on loan from Man Utd in January

David Moyes remains "hopeful" that Sunday's match against Southampton will not be Jesse Lingard's last for West Ham.

Lingard has scored nine goals since joining the Hammers in January, with his loan spell expiring at the end of the season.

Parent club Manchester United have given no indication as to whether Lingard has a future with them.

Hammers boss Moyes added: "I couldn't say any more than I'm hopeful Jesse might want to come here, that's up to Manchester United, but he's been a positive signing."

Moyes will make a late call on goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who suffered a knee injury during the warm-up prior to Wednesday's 3-1 win at West Brom.

"We don't know about Fabianski yet, it will be a last-minute call on Sunday," said Moyes.

Midfield duo Mark Noble and Manuel Lanzini are expected to miss out again.

West Ham only need a draw against Southampton to seal a sixth-placed Europa League spot and Moyes has called on his side to finish the job in front of the 10,000 Hammers fans.

PA - West Ham boss David Moyes
Image: Moyes has called on his side to seal a European spot in front of the returning Hammers fans

It has been a remarkable turnaround for the club, who were only just clear of relegation 12 months ago.

Moyes said: "It's great - especially with the situation we're in as well.

"We're bringing them (fans) back here with a positive team who have played well and who've put in some brilliant performances and effort throughout the season.

"So I think it's fitting that the players get a chance to be cheered because they deserve to be because of the way they have performed all season.

"We have equalled the club points record and we have a chance to beat that and also get European football so I am really hopeful that we can get there.

"But I am not taking anything for granted. It has been a big achievement getting to where we are."

