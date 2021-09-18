Burnley vs Arsenal: Supporters clash after Martin Odegaard wins points for Gunners

The Football Association will investigate disturbances between Burnley and Arsenal supporters after the final whistle of Saturday’s Premier League match at Turf Moor.
Stewards had to step in to separate the two sets of fans in the Barnfield Construction Stand, which is split between a home and away section.
Supporters goaded each other and there appeared to be missiles thrown between the two sections, including plastic bottles.
Seating was also ripped up and damaged.
There were repeated tannoy calls for fans to leave the area and calm was restored after a few minutes.
Sky Sports News has contacted Burnley and Arsenal for comment.
Martin Odegaard's first-half free-kick gave Arsenal their first away win of the season to leave Burnley winless from their opening five games.