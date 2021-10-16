Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says Allan Saint-Maximin can score in a Newcastle win over Tottenham

Our betting guru Jones Knows thinks Newcastle, with Allan Saint-Maximin to the fore, can celebrate their new dawn with a win over Tottenham.

Everton vs West Ham, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Everton

West Ham United Sunday 17th October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

This could be a slow burner. Both these two love to counter-attack and this one might not take off until the first goal is scored. A tight encounter is expected. My eyes have wandered to the shots market for a bet.

There is absolutely no way I can let Kurt Zouma - arguably the most dangerous attacker of a set piece in the Premier League - go off 6/1 with Sky Bet to have a header on target.

You can rest assured one of the main reasons West Ham decided to fork out £30m for his signature revolved around his threat in the opposition box. David Moyes has built a very powerful team that are hugely focused on causing problems from set pieces. Zouma almost opened his account in the 2-1 defeat to Brentford but headed wide from six yards out, posting a bulky expected goal figure of 0.13.

Zouma scored five times for Chelsea last season, a feat which made him the joint-top scoring defender in the Premier League along with Lewis Dunk yet his average of 0.22 goals per 90 minutes officially made Zouma the deadliest. His shots data backs that theory up. His average of 1.2 shots per 90 minutes and 0.4 headers on target per match put him top of the shops for defenders in both departments last season. Those figures make his prices of 11/10 with Sky Bet to have one or more shots in the match and the aforementioned 6/1 for a header on target huge value plays.

Here, he lines up against his former side (he actually scored for Everton vs West Ham in 2019), knowing Rafa Benitez's boys have shown a weakness at defending set pieces this season, conceding three goals already via that route - something Burnley exploited very shrewdly at Goodison Park earlier this campaign where Ben Mee opened the scoring.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Kurt Zouma to have one or more headers on target (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Tottenham, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 17th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

With so much uncertainty surrounding the manager situation at Newcastle, this encounter is a prediction nightmare from a match result perspective. Steve Bruce or no Steve Bruce, there should still be a revitalised atmosphere at St James' Park and they possess an attack to seriously ask questions of the visitors. At 5/2 with Sky Bet, the home win looks a backable price.

Harry Kane is taking up a huge chunk of the first goalscorer market but he heads north out of form playing in this Tottenham side. Kane has yet to score in the Premier League this season. After missing the opening game vs Man City he has not scored in any of the last six - his longest run without a league goal since failing to score in the opening six games of the 15/16 season. His price of 3/1 in the first goalscorer market has to be taken on.

Allan Saint-Maximin is likely to continue in a central attacking role and the quotes of 15/2 with Sky Bet about him scoring the first goal significantly underestimate his talents. The flying Frenchman has had the most shots (14), shots on target (6) and opposition box touches (40) for Newcastle this season and has revelled being the main source of goals since Callum Wilson's injury, scoring in the last two matches at St James' Park. He can make it three in a row here.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Allan Saint-Maximin to score first (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Arsenal

Crystal Palace Monday 18th October 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Arsenal have won five of their last six home games in all competitions. This has coincided with a much-improved defensive performance in recent weeks, keeping three clean sheets in their last four games with the defensive axis of Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel and Ben White showing some promising early signs. I think they'll have too much for Palace here.

Following Emile Smith Rowe in various shots and goalscorer markets has been a profitable strategy so far this season and there is no reason to ditch him just yet, especially with confidence flowing having netted three goals in his last five games for club and country. Despite playing in a very advanced role for Mikel Arteta, he is still being priced up by the markets as an inconsistent wide player with little end product.

There is no way we'll be getting prices like 10/11 with Sky Bet for him to have at least one shot on target in a few months. It's a bet that would have won in nine of his last 10 appearances in all competitions both domestically and internationally with his only failure to hit the target coming in the defeat at Manchester City when Arsenal hardly ventured out of their own half. I'd expect the Gunners to dominate territory for large chunks of this encounter which should see Smith Rowe come to the fore in dangerous areas. He can hit the target.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Emile Smith Rowe to have at least one shot on target (10/11 with Sky Bet)