Back Graeme Jones to become next permanent Newcastle boss at 20/1 - Jones Knows

Fancy a punt this weekend? Our tipster Jones Knows wants to back his namesake Graeme to get the Newcastle job and thinks the Toon can win this weekend.

How did we do last time?

No comment, officer.

It was a week where if I was a Premier League manager my job could be under threat. With the prices I play at, I'm not expecting to win every week but I at least expect a bet or two to go close, to at least flirt with the idea I was on the right lines. Last week, forget about hitting the bullseye, I barely found the board.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all to lose was down the drain inside two minutes of the 12.30pm kick-off when Mohamed Salah struck the crossbar to signal a demolition job for Liverpool at Watford. Mateusz Klich to score first for Leeds vs Southampton never stood a chance with the Elland Road outfit not showing up, posting just three shots on goal in a 1-0 defeat.

Aston Villa to have six or more corners vs Wolves got us off to a great start in the treble but we were denied by a Edouard Mendy masterclass to stop both teams to score in Brentford vs Chelsea and Kurt Zouma did not threaten against Everton. But Angelo Ogbonna did, scoring for the Hammers. Jones Knows - forever backing the wrong centre-back.

Anyhow, enough of the frustration. Let's move forward.

Graeme Jones is the man in the Newcastle hotseat for now and his odds of 20/1 with Sky Bet for him to become their next permanent boss are worth taking. In a confusing picture at St James' Park in terms of timing and no transfer window, there is a feeling the Toon hierarchy might struggle to make a firm decision on a new boss until January.

I get the impression that those making the decisions at Newcastle wanted to keep Steve Bruce until January with the hope of keeping their heads above the relegation zone. But perhaps a mixture of a distinctly average performance and crowd unrest towards Bruce in the defeat to Tottenham has forced their hand to make a change.

A top-class replacement will be hard to find at this stage of the season. Paulo Fonseca is all the rage with the bookmakers but an agreement is reportedly way off. In that case, the power in this search for a replacement lies with the man in caretaker charge.

Jones has a fantastic opportunity to nail down this job until January - when it will be easier to recruit someone with a transfer window and big budget to get stuck into. All Jones needs to do is improve Newcastle over the next two matches and let's be honest can they really get much worse? Beating Crystal Palace on Saturday is by no means the tallest of orders. And the narrative will then switch to Jones being the man to steady the ship until January.

A couple of positive results, with Chelsea up next, will change the mood at St James' Park. That could see local lad Jones, who is in the role of his dreams, stay in the job until January. Sky Bet's terms imply that a caretaker manager is deemed the permanent manager if taking charge of 10 games - that means Jones just has to make it to the Manchester City match on December 19. If Newcastle win this weekend, something they are certainly capable of, then that 20/1 will be long gone as this market will be heavily affected by this match result.

Super Sunday should live up to the billing this weekend. And my advice is to sit back and invest in goals in both matches.

West Ham's home games this calendar year average just over three goals a game and there were nine scored in total over the two meetings between the Hammers and Tottenham last season. The case for goals is strong and none of the last 18 meetings between these two have ended goalless.

And, once we have seen a goalfest at the London Stadium, there should be another one along at Old Trafford.

The problems at Manchester United are clear to see. Everton, Aston Villa and Leicester all managed to attack at will through their midfield lines and now Liverpool are at their door.

Jurgen Klopp's men are the top Premier League scorers this season (22 goals) and have won four of their eight games by three or more goals. This season they have also improved their shots on target, expected goals per game, and chances created (both open play and set-pieces).

If United play with the same sloppiness and lack of organisation as they showed in their last five games, where they have conceded nine goals with an expected goals against figure of 10.8, then Liverpool's world-class attack could run riot. This is not Andros Townsend running at your defence now, it is Mohamed Salah. With United likely to chase the game and possessing an attack full of quality themselves, this might just be a Manchester United vs Liverpool fixture that produces the goods in terms of goals.