Fantasy Football Score Predictor: Aaron Ramsdale and Antonio Rudiger the picks

The last Sky Sports Fantasy Football gameweek before the international break means a final chance to grab some all-important points towards the leaderboard.

It is an important time for Sky Sports Fantasy Football players. Much like the 20 teams in the Premier League, you do not want to go into the international break off the back of a poor result or, in our case, a poor weekend.

There are certain ways in which you can avoid this but, aside from the obvious picks, if you are looking to make a transfer ahead of this weekend then there are some form players to consider.

Aaron Ramsdale - £6.8m

Many were questioning the signing of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United, with Bernd Leno seemingly the man between the sticks for Arsenal. It does look as though the £25m Arsenal paid for him is a bargain to say the least.

Ramsdale has posted 58 Fantasy Football points from just seven games this term, averaging just under 8.3 points per game.

He seems to be the goalkeeping asset to own at the moment, with four clean sheets in those seven matches and five lots of tiered bonus points in that period too, not to mention two man of the match performances and a 15-point haul against Leicester at the weekend.

With a home match against struggling Watford to come, I expect the England stopper to be in the points again, potentially grabbing double figures depending on the shots he faces. That being said, Arsenal have been solid at the back recently and will not pass up as many opportunities to Claudio Ranieri's side as they did to Leicester the week prior.

Prediction: Aaron Ramsdale to score 9+ points vs Watford

Antonio Rudiger - £9m

We often fell victim to 'Pep Roulette' last campaign as far as Sky Sports Fantasy Football goes, but this time around there is another newcomer to the party, and that man's name is Thomas Tuchel.

The Chelsea manager likes to rotate his defenders and wing-backs quite regularly, though Antonio Rudiger seems to be the exception to that rule, starting nine of Chelsea's 10 Premier League fixtures thus far.

A goal and clean sheet against rivals Tottenham, alongside another five clean sheets for the campaign, leaves little surprise as to why his points tally this season (66), in the defender region, is only bettered by Manchester City's Joao Cancelo.

A home fixture against a physical Burnley side awaits, with the skilful Maxwel Cornet in impeccable form (four goals from four starts, 34 FF points) and posing the most threat to another potential clean sheet. With Rudiger in 73.3 per cent of the top 1,000 Sky Sports Fantasy Football teams, why would you miss out?

Prediction: Antonio Rudiger to score 10+ points vs Burnley.

Leon Bailey - £8.2m

Sure, Aston Villa are in poor form and staring down the barrel of a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat, but there is hope for optimism for two reasons in relation to Fantasy Football.

Firstly, Villa's trip to St Mary's to face Southampton falls on a Friday. Individual gameday klaxon! The prime opportunity for a captaincy option which will score you double points. In alignment with that, the man to potentially bring some points to your side is Leon Bailey.

It is easy to forget that Villa's new signing from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer has only started one match, yet has clocked up one goal, two assists and one Man of the Match.

All of these came from differing substitute appearances, but it is worth noting that Bailey recorded tier two tackle bonus points (four tackles) in his only start of the season against West Ham on Sunday. His points could come from varying routes which is important for a midfield asset, but above all, if he and his side are to turn their fortunes around on Friday, he will be at the heart of it.

Prediction: Leon Bailey to score 8+ points vs Southampton

The Gameweek 13 deadlines for captaincy selections and transfers (on each day) are as follows:

Friday 8pm

Saturday 12:30pm

Sunday 2pm

Choose wisely, as the bragging rights in mini leagues goes far beyond this Gameweek. Do not make too many transfers too - remember you only have 40 for the Sky Sports Fantasy Football campaign and another Overhaul period to come in 2022.

Wishing you the best of luck for Gameweek 13,