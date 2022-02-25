Premier League betting: Back 12/1 weekend acca and Joe Willock to score at 9/2

Our tipster Jones Knows is now 71 points in profit for the season after last weekend - can he find the winning formula again?

How did our bets do last time?

Oh, yes.

Harry Maguire's beautiful, beautiful head thumped home a 20/1 winner for us as Manchester United scored from a corner for the first time in 138 attempts. A great advocate for the theory of if at first you don't succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try - you get the picture.

The bonus of Paul Pogba registering two shots meant our 11/2 shot on him and Maguire having a shot on target also landed in the first half. This means we're now working at a profit of 71.5 points this season. The loyal followers staking £10 a point would be sitting with £715 right now.

P+L = +71.5

Having given Joe Willock man of the match during my reporting duties on Newcastle's game with West Ham last weekend, he's very much got my attention for this game across many markets. Eddie Howe has found the perfect role for Willock in this system where he can utilise his clever runs into dangerous areas. It's taking him into great positions which has rocketed his shots per game average. In his last four he has had 14 shots at goal with three of those on target. Brentford have faced the fourth most shots on target of any team this season so the 11/10 with Sky Bet for Willock to have one or more shots to hit the target is a cracker, which is part of my weekend accumulator below.

Respect also needs to be given to his 9/2 odds in the anytime scorer market too, which I'm happy to invest a point in. His expected goals data from the past four matches has him as the second most dangerous Newcastle attacker and remember, this is a player that scored in seven consecutive matches last season. His goal at West Ham could send him on another streak.

I've combined my four best angles across the weekend in a tasty accumulator that should give us a good run.

Ben Mee showed in the previous meeting this season his love for playing Crystal Palace, scoring his third goal against the Eagles. He had two shots in that match, too. In total he has had 0.95 shots per game this season - only Aymeric Laporte, Joel Matip and Antonio Rudiger average a higher ratio in terms of centre backs getting shots away. If he hits that mark in this game then the 4/5 with Sky Bet for him to have one or more shots really should land quite comfortably. The case for Willock has been made above while it makes little sense that West Ham are favourites against Wolves - they need to be taken on.

Hopefully, we'll have the money running onto the last leg where Liverpool should beat Chelsea in the corner race. They have won the corner race in 29 of their 33 games across the Premier League and Champions League this season (87 per cent strike-rate).