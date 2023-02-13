Referee John Brooks replaced for Liverpool vs Everton after VAR error which denied Brighton goal at Crystal Palace

Referee John Brooks has been replaced as the VAR for both Liverpool vs Everton, live on Monday Night Football, and Arsenal vs Manchester City on Wednesday after wrongly disallowing a Brighton goal against Crystal Palace.

Andre Marriner and David Coote will assume VAR duties in his place on Monday and for the top-of-the-table fixture respectively.

The PGMOL, who is responsible for refereeing in the Premier League, apologised to Brighton after admitting the VAR Brooks made a mistake in disallowing Pervis Estupinan's goal against Palace when the lines were drawn incorrectly and the goal should have stood.

A Brighton club spokesman said: "As was confirmed to the club by PGMOL, a serious error was made in disallowing Pervis Estupinian's goal at Crystal Palace yesterday afternoon.

"The lines drawn in the VAR room to determine whether Pervis was in an offside position were drawn incorrectly, and the goal should have stood. While hugely disappointed by the error, the club's accepted PGMOL's apology and will not be making any further comment."

Lee Mason, the VAR for the Arsenal-Brentford fixture, is also in the spotlight after he failed to apply the lines which would have shown Christian Norgaard in an offside position before assisting Ivan Toney's equaliser.

Referees' chief Howard Webb has called a meeting of Premier League officials for Tuesday after two high-profile offside errors at the weekend.

Appointments for the next round of Premier League matches are due to be confirmed at midday on Tuesday.

The PGMOL has not commented on whether Mason will be involved. He was not selected earlier this season in the round following another high-profile error he made, when he disallowed a goal for Newcastle in their home match against Crystal Palace on September 3.

'Webb has acted quickly and positively'

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports' Ref Watch:

"That's obviously something they've discussed on Sunday [to replace Brooks]. I imagine Howard [Webb] on Saturday night would have spoken to all the officials. He'd have spoken to Jon Moss and Martin Atkinson, his assistants, and asked what's the best thing to do?

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton.

"It might just be that they've spoken to John [Brooks] and he feels upset. I haven't spoken to any of the four, but it may well be that he doesn't feel in the right frame of mind. It could be that they want to give him time to get it out of his system.

"What I would say is it's marvellous they've acted fast and they've called a meeting [on Tuesday]. They've acted positively and in time for the next set of fixtures, it can be explained to the media and clubs that this is what's happening, how we're going to deal with it and make sure we're in the same position on Wednesday night or Saturday afternoon."

How do referees get over mistakes?

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports' Ref Watch:

"I've had nights where I've driven back and it's been torturous. It's the worst journey of your life because you're thinking 'that hasn't gone well'.

"You either need one of your friends to ring you up and say 'don't dwell on that, think of all the good things you've done' and it picks you back up.

"Or you need a game to get straight back into it. That's how I was. Not everybody is the same and some people want to take the time.

"Maybe John Brooks needs that time."