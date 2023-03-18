Premier League Predictions: Jones Knows is backing Crystal Palace to dig in at Arsenal

After tipping Ben Chilwell to score first at 33/1 last weekend, Jones Knows is back to unleash his betting analysis and score predictions on the Premier League fixtures.

Has someone double checked the fixture list to make sure Crystal Palace haven't already played Arsenal away this season? It seems like every fixture they have at the moment is a tall order.

It's now just three points separating them from the relegation zone, with their poor form costing Patrick Vieira his job on Friday.

The market is completely ignoring Palace at 12/1 against the league leaders but that does seem a little off considering Arsenal have a tight turnaround from Thursday and have played with a few nerves in home games of late.

Palace are struggling for creativity but they remain a hard team to put away. In their last 10 Premier League games they have only conceded nine goals - it's the fifth best defensive record in the league for that period as having Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen back has been a huge help.

Despite this ridiculously tough run of games that included playing Brighton and Manchester United twice, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle, Chelsea and Brentford, Palace didn't lose by more than one goal in any 10 of those fixtures. They can keep it respectable again and the Evens for Palace with a +2 goal handicap, meaning we'll win if they win, draw or lose by one, looks a fair price to me.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0