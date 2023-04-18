Trent Alexander-Arnold: Jamie Carragher on Liverpool star's new hybrid midfield role

Jamie Carragher believes only Kevin De Bruyne matches Trent Alexander-Arnold for defence-splitting passes and suggests his new hybrid midfield role has produced Steven Gerrard-like performances.

The 24-year-old was deployed in central areas for the second game running during the 6-1 demolition of Leeds and notched two assists against Javi Gracia's struggling side - having also teed up Roberto Firmino for the Reds' late equaliser against Arsenal a week ago.

The England international registered 153 touches at Elland Road - the second-most of any player in a Premier League game this season - which prompted a Monday Night Football debate about the new role and whether his impact is sustainable.

Speaking after the game, Carragher posed the question to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "Is [Alexander-Arnold's new role designed] to get more out of him [offensively], or to make the team better defensively - so you have two sitting midfielders?"

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold has played far more centrally during the past two league games

"Both, because it's Trent," Klopp replied. "It was an exceptional pass for Darwin Nunez's goal. There were a couple of superb passes in the first half, one for Mo [Salah], another for Hendo [Jordan Henderson]. He can do both, but we do need to be protected better because we have been conceding too many counter-attacks, lost balls in wrong moments."

The Sky Sports pundit proceeded to dissect how Alexander-Arnold has excelled in the role and helped his side create and defend over the previous two games: "In the last couple of games, we have been told about this new role for Trent and it is different.

"But that's why I asked the question to Jurgen: is it to get Trent in midfield or is it to make Liverpool better defensively - because the Liverpool we've analysed so often recently has seen Fabinho's left on his own in midfield a lot of the time and opponents just counterattack.

His role from midfield in the second half against Arsenal was almost like a Steven Gerrard performance, where he was a bit everywhere and there was a lot of running involved.

"So, I don't think this is just a case of playing centre midfield because he's still playing right-back and then going into midfield. I want to look at last week, against Arsenal, and this [action in screenshot below] is Liverpool's first goal. Klopp said 'we need more protection'. Trent's not involved in this [action] but you've almost got Trent and Fabinho playing the holding roles, which frees attacking midfield players - who are, here, Curtis Jones and Jordan Henderson.

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold is the deepest player circled, in the centre circle

"Their roles, in terms of getting Liverpool back into the game and Liverpool are still set. So Jones does really well, brings in Jota, to Henderson and he gets the touch - and you've still got those bodies behind the ball again.

"Again, we look at it here [screenshot below], now, maybe in the past we would be used to seeing him [down the right], so it is a slightly different role. This is not just a Manchester City thing - Pep Guardiola definitely started it, but other teams do this now.

"His role from midfield in the second half against Arsenal was almost like a Steven Gerrard performance, where he was a bit everywhere and there was a lot of running involved. And the [action below] is a perfect example because it was later on in the game, he makes that decision to move into midfield and get involved in this wide position and this was an assist - and he also gets his assists tonight.

"He's involved [in the game] all the time. When we describe teams and talk about formations, a lot of the time we describe how a team are without the ball. So when you talk about how Manchester City or Liverpool are playing right now, we should actually describe their formation as a 3-2-5, because they they have the ball more than they don't and that's how they settle.

"A lot of the time we talk about 'five and five', where you've got five ahead of the ball and five behind it. How you achieve that can come in different ways, but I think Trent's position is as much about defence as it is about him getting on the ball. But, there's always been that question: can he play in midfield? You forget, he was a midfield player before he became a full-back.

Image: Jamie Carragher explains the concept of 'five and five'

"[In the screenshot below], Liverpool had won the game when this happened, but it's really telling because he ends up finding himself on the left of central midfield with Fabinho on the right. I think it's really interesting how he gets on the ball and makes a lovely pass into [Cody] Gakpo, but Trent knows he has to get across as soon as the ball's lost. He's sprinting across, so let's not forget the job he's got to do. He's still got to do the defensive job and, at times, you will get caught out because it is a long run he's got to make.

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold is positioned on the left side of midfield

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold immediately sprints back into position after his team loses the ball

"[In the screenshot below], he finds himself almost like a sweeper, between the the centre-backs.

"Trent has provided quality from an unconventional full-back position - he plays the role differently. But, for me, watching him in midfield, getting more involved, running the game, I think this is almost perfect for him.

"We talk about John Stones at the moment, doing this brilliantly for Manchester City. Now, Trent is a better passer. Stones is great and has great composure on the ball, but, in terms of defence-splitting passes. No, that's what this lad's got - and only Kevin De Bruyne is better than him at that in the Premier League."

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold has had touches across the right half of the pitch during the past two league games

This season, De Bruyne has registered a league-topping 0.54 expected assists per 90 minutes in the Premier League, but Alexander-Arnold has notched 0.72 over his previous two games - so is that ratio sustainable?

"You won't play against a team as poor as Leeds every week, but he was playing against table-topping Arsenal last week," Carragher added. "His numbers have always been high, in terms of creativity. I was critical of Trent, about a month ago, on the back of Liverpool conceding a goal against Real Madrid.

Only Kevin De Bruyne is better than him [at defence-splitting passes] in the Premier League.

"It's difficult, because when you look at him you're thinking he's that special a talent, all you're wanting to see is more [creativity] and less as a defender. I made the point that if Liverpool don't get back to being a top team who dominate, more people will question him.

"I don't really care where Trent is on a team sheet. I want to see him on the ball [in the region highlighted below] because, if he's on the ball in those areas, whether he's playing midfield, full-back, wing-back, or on the right of a midfield three, there are very few players in world football who could match him.

"The only player I can think of who could match him is De Bruyne. Trent has massive strengths. We know he's not the best defender. I don't ever think he is going be the best defender. He needs to improve on it. We've all got weaknesses we need to improve on.

"But Klopp and Liverpool have to find a way [to utilise his strengths], as they have done for last four or five years as a full-back. If that position isn't working this season, then as a midfield player. Your job as coaching staff is to make sure you get that man on the ball."

