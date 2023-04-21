Premier League best bets: Andreas Pereira to score, Alex Moreno to assist

After landing a 9/2 winner with Dominic Solanke last weekend, Jones Knows is back with his best bets for Saturday, including a 33/1 double.

How did we get on last weekend?

Having tipped up Dominic Solanke to score a hat-trick at 300/1, imagine my excitement when my mate text me saying "Get in. Solanke three goal…….involvements."

Two assists and a goal for the Bournemouth striker vs Tottenham which yielded a solid profit of +3.5 after we were on the 9/2 for him to score after taking away the points lost on the brace and the hat-trick. Bournemouth's attacking play is up there with the best of them right now. Solanke is a player to follow if the price is right.

No such luck with the Newcastle set-piece angle at Aston Villa as Ollie Watkins stole the show to shove our bets on Sven Botman, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar into the bin. Just the 1.5pts lost there so no real damage done there.

The 9/1 treble fell at the final hurdle on Monday Night Football though, which was a tad frustrating. Having landed two third of the bet thanks to both teams scoring in Manchester City and Leicester and under 2.5 goals in Manchester United's stroll vs Nottingham Forest, I was quietly confident of landing the return after about 30 minutes at Elland Road with the game at 0-0. But once Liverpool scored, boy, things got ugly, making my strong case on a Leeds positive result one to erase from the memory banks.

P+L = +37.5

Image: Pereira slots home Fulham's opening goal against Bournemouth

Andreas Pereira is of massive interest in the goalscorer markets against such a welcoming defence like Leeds, who are the worst in the Premier League and have conceded 11 in their last two.

All three of those Pereira goals have been scored when Aleksandar Mitrovic has been missing and he posted four shots at Everton last weekend to a backdrop of 0.4 worth of expected goals. Without the striker, Pereira is taking more of a responsibility to get into dangerous central areas. In 762 minutes of action without Mitrovic, Pereira is averaging almost 2.5 shots per-90 with a shots on target return of 1.1 per-90. He is a big player at 7/2 to score and I will also dabble with the 33/1 on him scoring two or more.

Image: Alex Moreno is 11/2 to record an assist vs Brentford

There are lots of Villa-pro bets lurking across a variety of the prop markets but the one that stands out is the 11/2 with Sky Bet for Alex Moreno to get an assist.

The signing of Moreno bodes well for Aston Villa's summer recruitment as he's been exceptional undertaking a very attack-minded full-back role for Unai Emery.

Since the start of March, 42 per cent of Villa's attacks have come down the left side with Moreno racking up some impressive numbers. No defender has had more touches in the opposition-box per-90 in the Premier League during that period with Moreno averaging 4.2 which is an even higher rate than Bruno Fernandes and James Maddison. He tops the charts for defenders in terms of take-ons in the opposition half too at 3.74 which puts him in and around players like Karou Mitoma and Anthony in that bracket - in fact, he's ranked 15th in the Premier League of all players for that metric in that timeframe.

Once in the final third, he's creating chances, with his per-90 average at 2.02 to a backdrop of 0.28 of expected assists - a metric which gauges the quality of chance he's providing to his team-mates. Only five Premier League players have a higher return since March. This ratio of assist making puts him up there with Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold for assist capabilities, yet, his price in the market remains hugely inflated. He's recorded three assists in his last eight starts and provided the pass for Ollie Watkins' goal that was ruled out by VAR last weekend too. With confidence flying in the Villa camp, Moreno is fine wager to maintain his hot assist streak.

