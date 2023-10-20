Sandro Tonali: Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle midfielder is available for selection amid ongoing betting probe

Eddie Howe has confirmed Sandro Tonali is available for selection despite the ongoing investigation into allegations the Newcastle midfielder gambled on matches he was involved in.

Tonali is being probed by the Italian Prosecutor's Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for breaching betting rules and was withdrawn from Italy's squad ahead of their defeat against England on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old - who joined Newcastle from AC Milan for £55m this summer - admitted to making bets on Milan to win games in a hearing with the FIGC in Turin.

Tonali is likely to be handed a lengthy ban but, ahead of Newcastle's return to Premier League action at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, Howe said: "He's very much with us. I think he trained twice this week. He's very much available for selection.

"Like I do with all the players, I'm analysing their training performances, how they look, how they feel. Sandro's trained well."

However, Howe stopped short of confirming that Tonali would be involved against Palace, saying: "He's had a very difficult couple of weeks. He's been dealing with a lot.

"I see him for a few hours a day but, from what I can see, he's handling himself very well and he's dealing with his emotions incredibly strongly.

"But underneath that I'm sure there's a lot going on, so I'll have to make a call. I have to bring it back to football and his training performances, then try to make the best decision for the team."

Tonali 'emotional' but showing 'dignity'

Newcastle released a statement during the international break expressing their "full support" for Tonali and Howe reiterated that stance on Friday.

"It's absolutely crucial. It's the most important part of this whole incident - Sandro and his welfare," said the manager.

Image: Sandro Tonali has played 10 times for Newcastle since signing this summer

"It's very easy for people to forget how young he is and the changes he's had in his life, coming from Italy to England. That's hard enough to deal with and now he has this situation.

"Straight away, it was throw our arms round him and protect him, and try to give him the love and support he needs to try to find solutions to the problems that he's had.

"That's what we're endeavouring to do with a lot of conversations, a lot of communication with him and his family. It's the people around him that are going to be so important to him as well.

"It's a big effort from us and he's handled himself superbly. He's obviously emotional but handled himself with respect and dignity."

Howe unsure over potential Tonali ban

FIFA code 26 states players found guilty of gambling on matches in which they are involved can be banned for up to three years.

Tonali is likely to face a shorter suspension due to admitting his guilt and assisting the investigation, while Sky Italy has reported the player and his legal team are seeking a plea bargain to reduce any ban.

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has already been handed a seven-month suspension after self-reporting bets he placed on matches but Howe says he is unsure when a verdict will be handed down in Tonali's case.

Image: Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has been handed a seven-month suspension by the Italian Football Federation over a breach of betting rules

"Personally, no, I don't [know]," he said. "There are other people dealing with that who maybe have a better idea.

"My focus has been on Sandro himself and the training this week."

Howe described his shock at receiving the news about Tonali, who was Newcastle's most expensive summer signing, saying: "I got a phone call from Dan Ashworth [sporting director] during the international break. It was a total surprise to me and him.

"But these are the things, when you're in this job, that can happen.

"My immediate thought process was for Sandro and making sure he's OK. It's a very difficult period."

Howe - who refused to speculate on whether Milan knew of Tonali's indiscretions before selling him to Newcastle - said the club have a responsibility to teach their players about the dangers of gambling on football.

"Education is always the most important thing," said the former Bournemouth and Burnley boss. "In the academies, getting that information through to the players.

"Developing good habits in your life is so important as a professional athlete, to give yourself the best chance of as long a career as possible.

"As a football club, it's our duty to do that."

