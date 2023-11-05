Premier League predictions

Our tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the Premier League action and he's predicting Tottenham to breeze past Chelsea on Monday Night Football.

Tottenham vs Chelsea, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

I'm with Tottenham here - with quite a bit of confidence too with the 11/10 with Sky Bet on offer.

Chelsea had been receiving some plaudits for their recent performances and whilst their midfield three is a threesome to be feared, problems persist in turning chances into goals. There is no hiding away from the data that shows they have underperformed their expected goals return by 19 goals in 2023, missing 57 big chances along the way which in all makes their conversion rate of 7.08 per cent the worst of any Premier League side. Yes, that's including Luton, Everton and Sheffield United. They've also failed to score in 14 Premier League games in 2023 - the most of any team.

When you factor all those attacking woes in and compare it to the ruthlessness, confidence and gusto on show in the Tottenham attacking line, it makes the 11/10 for Tottenham to score more goals than Chelsea (in other words win the football match) look rather generous.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0