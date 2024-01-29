Premier League predictions: Aston Villa to maintain top-four charge vs Newcastle, Sheffield United can push Roy Hodgson closer to sack

Our tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the midweek Premier League card, providing his insight and betting analysis on an intriguing set of fixtures.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Tuesday 7.30pm

Arsenal are no longer the team to watch if you crave goalmouth entertainment, but the long-term data shows they are defensively robust, especially when playing away from home. They have shipped just 10 Premier League goals in their 10 away games this season with the backdrop of 8.84 worth of expected goals against pointing to an excellent process - the best in the league.

While the axis of Declan Rice, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes remain fit, opposition teams are going to find it hard to create high-probability chances. This encounter should head down that low scoring, controlled avenue from an Arsenal perspective, so to boost the 4/11 with Sky Bet on offer for an away win, adding under 2.5 goals into the mix - in theory backing Arsenal to win 1-0 or 2-0 - looks a sensible ploy. You can get 11/4 on that particular shout.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1

Fulham vs Everton, Tuesday 7.45pm

Betting on a Premier League game to be a low scoring one has been fraught with danger this season such is the high volume of goals going in - but it is hard to ignore the generous odds on offer here.

I make the 'no' option in the both teams to score market at 11/10 with Sky Bet one of the best angles across the midweek card.

Both teams are struggling for inspiration in the final third. Fulham have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League games, with their overall goal haul this season very misleading considering 16 of their 28 Premier League goals (57 per cent) were scored in a four-game run in November and December.

Eight of their last 12 games would have seen both teams to score 'no' backers cop a return, while 62 per cent of their Premier League matches this season have also followed that route.

Meanwhile, Everton are the both teams to score 'no' kings with 66 per cent of their Premier League matches seeing that particular angle land, including nine of their last 13 games across all competitions.

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin reacts after missing a chance for Everton

It is a bet that would have landed in the corresponding fixture between these two last season. That ended 0-0 and in the fixture earlier this campaign at Goodison Park Fulham ran out 1-0 winners.

An edgy, low-scoring affair looks on the cards again.

Luton vs Brighton, Tuesday 7.45pm

Luton's ability to win corners has quickly become a big part of my life. When Rob Edwards' side play with confidence and are firing on all cylinders, their corner count is a betting angle to exploit.

Edwards knows his team must play for set-pieces by getting the ball into opposition territory fast to create situations to win corners down the flanks or free-kicks by playing at a high tempo. The recent selection of Chiedozie Ogbene - a direct and speedy attack-minded player who loves driving to the by-line - has only helped in keeping Luton's corner numbers above market expectations. With him in the side, and the excellent Alfie Doughty on the other wing, Luton are working the ball wide and deep which is leading to plenty of corner winning situations.

After winning seven vs Chelsea, they won 11 in the FA Cup third-round clash with Bolton before racking up eight at Burnley - it was only the second time in 37 games that Burnley have conceded eight or more corners in a home game under Vincent Kompany. They then went to Bolton for the replay and won nine before racking up seven against Everton on Saturday. The corner aggregate score over those five fixtures reads Luton 42-16 Opposition.

Brighton have conceded on average just under five corners per 90 this season in their away games across all competitions meaning Luton simply have to be backed at 11/10 with Sky Bet to win five or more corners. If they maintain their current 8.4 average over the last five games then the 15/2 on offer for them to win eight or more corners could also look rather big in hindsight.

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United, Tuesday 8pm

It is doubtful whether Sheffield United possess the quality to beat Crystal Palace but the intent will surely be there for this encounter. They are a tempting proposition at 4/1 with Sky Bet for the away win.

Chris Wilder will know they have to go all guns blazing for victory up against such a vulnerable rival like Palace, whose fans will be a dangerous combination of moody and expectant for a home win. This likely attack-minded approach from the Blades opens up betting opportunities in the total shots markets.

I have faith in Wilder's men to go there, create problems and play with aggression. He has had an impact on their attacking output. In recent matches with Luton, Gillingham, West Ham and Brighton, the Blades have posted a total of 81 shots - which works out at just over 20 per 90 minutes. They can contribute to what could be an exciting and ferocious encounter with the total match shots line at 26 or more very backable with the 5/6 on offer with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Aston Villa vs Newcastle, Tuesday 8.15pm

Since being hammered 5-1 by Newcastle on the opening day, Villa have taken 43 points from their subsequent 20 Premier League matches. There is now a 14-point gap separating the two teams and Villa are 10/11 with Sky Bet to finish in the top four. Newcastle are 16/1.

Considering this is a team that have won 16 of their last 17 Premier League matches at Villa Park, the 5/6 with Sky Bet on a home win does look one of the stronger outright match prices across the midweek card.

Villa know how to win at home while the same cannot be said for Newcastle on the road.

Although they arrive with back-to-back away wins in the FA Cup at Sunderland and Fulham, their away form in the Premier League has been alarming. The defeat at Liverpool made it six defeats on the spin away from St James' Park during a campaign in which they have taken just five away points - only Sheffield United have taken fewer (2).

Eddie Howe's men undoubtedly possess the pace, power and quality in attack to seriously test Aston Villa's aggressive high line but the balance in their overall play still remains way short of the levels they hit last season and the speculation regarding Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline is hardly going to help matters.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

Manchester City vs Burnley, Wednesday 7.30pm

Manchester City have won the last 13 meetings with Burnley in all competitions by an aggregate of score of 43-1.

It is 1/12 with Sky Bet for them to make it 14 on the spin. It is safe to say the outright markets make zero appeal on what could be a long evening for Vincent Kompany's young side.

However, it is that youthful exuberance that has led me to a potential betting angle.

City can be vulnerable to quick transitions in wide areas and Burnley have a talent in Wilson Odobert who may just exploit that space. He has been in superb form, averaging 2.75 completed take-ons per 90 minutes this season which ranks him seventh in the entire league for that particular metric. Not bad for a 19-year-old.

Image: Wilson Odobert is 17/2 to score for Burnley vs Man City

It is that ability to carry the ball against this City team that makes his prices for a shot on target at 6/4 with Sky Bet and his anytime goalscorer price of 17/2 worth a second look.

SCORE PREDICTION: 5-1

Tottenham vs Brentford, Wednesday 7.30pm

Brentford to avoid defeat at 5/4 with Sky Bet looks a cracker to me.

Tottenham's style of football makes them very watchable but, from a betting standpoint, they are not a team I like carrying my money such is their vulnerability to being counter-attacked.

Burnley, Bournemouth, Brighton and Everton managed to create a total expected goal output of 8.2 - that is an average of 2.05 per 90 - in recent meetings. Spurs were fortunate to come out of that run of games with three victories.

A look at the underlying numbers does paint the picture of overperformance this season. Spurs have conceded 143 corners - only Sheffield United have conceded more - while the 208 shots conceded from inside the box is a worrying sign as only Burnley, West Ham, Sheffield United and Luton have shipped more. The underlying expected goals against figure is not pretty either having conceded 36.37 expected goals against this season - it is the same as Burnley and the joint-16th worst record in the league.

And while the return to fitness of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven is an obvious boost, Tottenham remain far too short in the market at 4/7 with Sky Bet for this tricky encounter.

Brentford, fresh from a momentum-swinging win over Nottingham Forest, are always outsiders to respect when outsiders on the road.

Image: Thomas Frank and Ivan Toney share a warm embrace

With Ivan Toney in the team last season they avoided defeat at Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Brighton, West Ham and Spurs. They can do so again once more at a generous 5/4.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Liverpool vs Chelsea, Wednesday 8.15pm

One of Jurgen Klopp's traits which stands him out above the rest as a football manager is his ability to nurture young talent and develop them into elite footballers.

This is the path Curtis Jones is currently on. Jones' name is now one of the first down on Klopp's teamsheet as he has become the midfielder the manager desires in the heart of his engine room.

These all-action performances are proving to be the glue that knits the side together and are leading to a huge spike in his attacking output since returning from injury in December, especially at Anfield. In his last five starts in home matches, Jones has had 19 shots, 10 of them on target, and scored five goals. He epitomises what this new-look Liverpool are all about.

Those sorts of averages make his prices across the shots and goals market very appealing for this fixture. Take your pick on the Evens available for him to have two or more shots, the 3/1 on three or more shots and the 9/2 anytime as potential angles in as Liverpool are set to motor on.

West Ham vs Bournemouth, Thursday 7.30pm

I am not overly keen on investing in pro West Ham angles considering the attacking talent they have missing in Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus but the 5/2 with Sky Bet on Danny Ings scoring does look too good to pass up. The striker looked more like his sharp and busy self in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United, playing a part in both goals during a performance where he racked up an expected goals total of 0.82 from his six shots.

The markets have ignored the fact Ings is a finisher at this level, who has worked at a goal ratio average of 0.45 goals per 90 minutes throughout a Premier League career that has seen him score 70 goals.

He can get on the scoresheet in what looks a very tricky game to call from an outright perspective.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

Wolves vs Manchester United, Thursday 8.15pm

There remains a stench of mid-table obscurity about Manchester United.

At the time of writing on Monday, they are exactly 16 points off Liverpool at the top of the Premier League and exactly 16 points off Luton Town in the relegation zone. Erik ten Hag's side are not underperforming according to the metrics either - with their expected points data ranking them as the 11th best team in the Premier League.

There is no obvious evidence to suggest a change in fortunes is on the horizon, either.

With all that in mind, Wolves are not being given the respect they deserve in the outright market with 7/4 available with Sky Bet on a home win.

When you assess their home form this season of being unbeaten in their last nine despite facing Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea, then you start to question why they are being installed as outsiders for this contest. With Pedro Neto back, looking fit and fresh after firing in the 2-0 win over West Brom, I'd be leaning towards a Wolves play here with the draw no bet option at Evens a shrewd way of giving yourself some insurance if the game ends level.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1