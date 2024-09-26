Everton among six Premier League clubs without win in five games | Is gap in quality growing?

Six Premier League teams have failed to win a game in their opening five league games for the first time in English top-flight history - so is the gap between the powerhouses and the relegation battlers widening?

Newly-promoted Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester - in addition to Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolves - all remain winless in the Premier League this season.

So, is the gulf in class between the opposing rungs widening? The stats suggest they are...

What does the data say?

The chart below shows the average points per game from the top three teams in every Premier League campaign since 1995/96, when the league was trimmed to 20 teams and 38-game seasons.

The data reveals notable spikes in three of the past six years, while the current projection for this season's top three would register a record of 2.47 points per game - if the sides maintain their current returns.

In contrast, relegated clubs amassed an all-time low 66 points last season - when Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United all suffered immediate returns to the Championship.

The chart below suggests relegated teams have increasingly struggled since 2017/18, while the current bottom three would average a record low of just 0.2 points per game if they maintain their current ratios.

Over the last three decades of Premier League football, the performance of relegated sides has declined at both ends of the pitch.

Meanwhile, the attacking output of top sides has improved, with the top three teams averaging 2.14 goals per game in the last 10 campaigns.

Of course, teams can recover from sluggish starts. In total, 79 Premier League sides have been winless after five games - 47 of these have survived.

Magic 40?

The table below shows the minimum number of points required (not factoring goal difference) to stave off relegation since 1995/96 and reveals how fewer and fewer points have typically been required to secure survival in recent years.

The 40-point requirement was often necessary in the late '90s and was needed most recently in 2011, but that number has dwindled to 35 or fewer in every campaign since 2015/16.

When translating those numbers into a rolling average, clubs have typically required just over 32 points over the past five years to survive - down six points from the five-year average at the turn of the millennium.

Does spending boost chances?

Unsurprisingly, spending certainly boosts survival chances. All three promoted clubs retained top-flight status come May in 2022/23: Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham.

Indeed, Forest registered a staggering £173.3m net spent across both windows in that season - more than any other promoted clubs.

It can go wrong. Fulham blew £100m net spend in 2018/19 to no avail. Conversely, Newcastle registered profit from transfer deals after winning promotion in 2010 but retained Premier League status at the end of 2010/11.

This summer, promoted clubs have spent more than ever before, with Ipswich, Southampton and Leicester investing a combined £314.5m in their squads.

Despite this significant outlay, Opta predicts all three sides will drop back down into the Championship.