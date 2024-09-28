Premier League Predictions & best bets: Which Manchester United will turn up vs Tottenham?

Goals, goals, goals at Old Trafford on Super Sunday? Our football betting expert Jones Knows is back to provide his insight on every Premier League game.

Ipswich vs Aston Villa, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Ipswich are having to become a bit nastier than they were in the Championship in order to try and survive at this level.

They are making more fouls (14.2), receiving more yellow cards (3) and making more tackles (18.4) than they did per 90 in the Championship. Aston Villa are also a team that like confrontation and this looks a potential firecracker of an encounter where the cards line is a value play at 10/11 with Sky Bet for 50+ booking points.

Referees are as fussy as ever in the Premier League and 19 of the last 23 matches have seen 50+ booking points dished out.

Manchester United vs Tottenham, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

This has to be the trickiest game of the weekend to form a strong opinion on. It could end 4-1 either way. It could end 4-4. I haven't a clue.

I do think Manchester United are improving on what we saw last season, just a basic drawdown of their baffling data from last season proves that. They've only faced 10 shots per game this season after facing 17.6 per game last season and are averaging just 3.1 corners per game conceded this season which was at a remarkable 7.3 last season, the most of any Premier League team.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's record against top-11 teams away from home since the start of last season is awful, winning two of 12 matches, and conceding an average of 2.2 goals per game.

The 13/10 on a home win did tempt me but I'm not quite trustworthy enough of United yet to invest.

A high-scoring draw it is then.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

Bournemouth vs Southampton, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

When there is Tyler Dibling, there is hope for Southampton this season.

We might just be looking at the next superstar in English football based on his early output.

The 18-year-old academy product wowed on debut against Manchester United, bamboozling Diogo Dalot who made four fouls against him, including one to win Saints a penalty. He then scored his first goal of his career in the 1-1 draw with Ipswich and created another big moment for Cameron Archer, who hit the post with a wasteful finish.

Bournemouth

Southampton Monday 30th September 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

His attacking output and the way he moves with the ball reminds me of Jack Grealish - and he draws fouls like him too, winning eight fouls in his two Premier League starts. His opposite number Milos Kerkez might be in for a tricky evening and looks a spot of value to be carded at 9/2 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Jones Knows' best bets of the weekend...