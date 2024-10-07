Man Utd will not panic over Erik ten Hag future and will be 'measured' over boss' performance ahead of executive meeting on Tuesday

Manchester United are refusing to panic and will be "measured" when considering next steps over how to move the club forward with Erik ten Hag calm over his position ahead of Tuesday's executive committee meeting.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford have a long-scheduled catch-up in London, which will also be attended by chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

All were at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon to witness United's goalless draw with Aston Villa, which confirmed their worst start to a Premier League season and leaves the club 14th in the league, having scored just five times in seven games - more than only 19th-placed Southampton.

Co-chairman Joel Glazer, who along with Ratcliffe and Brailsford forms the key decision-making trinity, will also be at the summit. It represents an INEOS-led commitment to discuss football operations in person monthly.

Sky Sports News understands the timing of the meeting, which is likely to include chief operating officer Collette Roche and chief financial officer Roger Bell, is due to the availability of all required attendees given the international break.

It is not on account of United's form, which sees them winless in five matches across all competitions.

It is the responsibility of Ashworth, Berrada and Wilcox - the latter being the member of the leadership team that works closest with Ten Hag on matters like implementing the game model and who is often present to observe training sessions - to assess performances and progress - or the lack thereof.

Man Utd's next six fixtures October 19: Brentford (h)

Brentford (h) October 24: Fenerbahce (a) - Europa League

Fenerbahce (a) - Europa League October 27: West Ham (a)

West Ham (a) October 30: Leicester (h) - Carabao Cup

Leicester (h) - Carabao Cup November 3: Chelsea (h) - live on Sky Sports

Chelsea (h) - November 7: PAOK (h) - Europa League

As Sky Sports News has previously reported, there is an awareness that United have significantly underperformed in the final third against their expected goals. Defensive improvement, especially in terms of shots faced, has also been noted.

However, familiar failings like not putting pressure against the ball, being so easy to play against, and quick capitulations after conceding will not be ignored.

One of the overriding questions has been whether the problems are more psychological than tactical given the reactions of players when they lose possession, or when the opposition scores.

Being unwilling to track runners and making the wrong decisions when in good attacking positions, for example, has been under the microscope.

Ten Hag has been adamant that he retains the backing of the leadership group, which does not contrast with the noise out of the club.

He has not been given any indication that his job is under threat in his regular dialogue with the powers that be.

"I don't have any idea that is different because they should have told me [if not]," Ten Hag said on Sunday.

"We communicate very openly and transparently. I speak continuously with them. Every week, I would say every day, we talk, so I expect I will speak with them."

Ten Hag had made it abundantly clear when staying on as manager after the strategic review in the summer that the relationship could only work if there was open and honest lines of communication, as well as professional courtesy.

He refused to have a repeat of the situation where there was silence from the hierarchy while his job was being marketed around Europe.

Having made the decision to stick with Ten Hag, United's leadership team have wanted to give him at least a full season to operate under the new set-up.

Results, the manner of performances, and whether there is enough reason to trust the process will ultimately dictate whether that will be the case.

Ashworth and Berrada, both not involved in the choice to retain the Dutchman in the summer as it preceded their appointments at the club, gave him their full support at the start of September.

"We're going to continue working very closely with him to help him get the best results out of the team," Berrada said.

"Do we still believe in Erik? Absolutely. We think Erik is the right coach for us and we're fully backing him."

Ashworth added: "I see my job is to support him in every way I possibly can, and whether that's operationally, whether that's with recruitment, whether that's with medical, whether that's with psychology, whether that's training ground flow, it's just to take as much of that off him to allow him to fully focus on the training pitch and the match tactical plan to deliver success for Manchester United."