19-year-old man charged with tragedy chanting during Sunday's Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield; Eight other men were also arrested on suspicion of the same offence

Man charged and eight arrested on suspicion of tragedy chanting during Liverpool vs Manchester City

A 19-year-old man has been charged with tragedy chanting during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday.

Eight other men were also arrested on suspicion of the same offence during the game at Anfield.

Kian Holt, of Medlar-with-Wesham, Lancashire, has been charged under Section 3 of the Football Offence Act 1991 and will appear at Sefton Magistrates Court on January 8, Merseyside Police said.

A 38-year-old man from Audenshaw, a 52-year-old man from Denton, a 57-year-old man from Failsworth, all Greater Manchester; a 53-year-old man from Manchester; a 32-year-old man from Macclesfield, Cheshire; and a 28-year-old from Prestwich were all arrested on suspicion of tragedy chanting and have each been released on bail, the force said.

A 58-year-old man and a 47-year-old man from Rochdale, Greater Manchester were also arrested for the same offence but have been discharged for voluntary attendance.