Premier League ball: Nike release remake of iconic ball for title run-in starting with Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Nike release updated version of iconic T90 Aerow I to be used in the Premier League; Puma are set to become the official ball supplier of the top flight from the 2025-26 season, marking an end to Nike's 25-year reign; It will be used on Wednesday when Aston Villa host leaders Liverpool
Monday 17 February 2025 16:43, UK
Nike have released a remake of an iconic Premier League ball that will be used for the first time when Aston Villa host leaders Liverpool on Wednesday.
Puma are set to become the official ball supplier of the top flight from the 2025-26 season, bringing an end to Nike's 25-year reign - and they are signing off in style.
Nike have released an updated version of the T90 Aerow I, which was used during the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons, to replace the current Hi-Vis winter ball for the rest of the season as the Premier League heads into spring.
- Premier League fixtures & scores | FREE highlights▶️
- Got Sky? Watch PL games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
The throwback colourway sees a classic all-white base, paired with some small added details to the classic T90 blue rings.
The Nike Flight ball, which has been used throughout this season, is said to deliver a "truer flight" due to grooves debased into the casing, allowing the air to travel seamlessly around it, and is crafted with a shorter seam length to allow for a sweeter touch.
Chelsea fans will be particularly excited to see the ball return after winning back-to-back Premier League titles with it under Jose Mourinho.
Nike have also brought back the Hi-Vis edition which was the first ball to be adapted into a winter version.