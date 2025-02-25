Arsenal: Mikel Arteta says Gunners will give up Premier League title fight 'over my dead body' with Liverpool 11 points clear

Mikel Arteta has struck a defiant tone after a damaging weekend in the Premier League title race, saying Arsenal would give up the fight "over my dead body".

The Gunners missed the chance to close the gap on Liverpool on Saturday, losing to West Ham, before Arne Slot's Reds beat Manchester City the following day to go 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Many commentators conceded the title to Liverpool after their victory - but Arteta is in no such mood to exit the race.

"It's been incredibly satisfying to work every day with the players and the staff to try to overcome certain situations," he said ahead of Wednesday's game against Nottingham Forest.

"If someone tells you at the start of the season that by this time, you have played five times with a red card with over half an hour in each game and you've lost this amount of players [to injury], what's the bet you are in the middle of the table at least and out of the Champions League.

"But that's not the situation and it tells you about the resilience and ambition that the team has. That has been probably one of my proudest moments in that sense. When you're there, you want more.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's match against West Ham in the Premier League

"And over my dead body will we stop thinking that way and putting everything we possibly can to improve that."

When asked if he believed Arsenal could still win the Premier League, Arteta replied: "If we can't, I might as well go home.

"Mathematically, it's possible, you are there and you have to play every game. Three days ago, we could close the gap and you are one-and-a-half games away, but it doesn't matter. We have to continue to go.

"If you want to win the Premier League, you have to do something special. If you want to win it with the circumstances we have, you probably have to do something no one else has done in the history of the Premier League."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Man City's match against Liverpool in the Premier League

Heading into the game against West Ham, Arsenal were unbeaten in 15 Premier League matches. Despite the setback against the Hammers, Arteta was keen to point out how his side had been matching Liverpool over that period in difficult circumstances.

He said: "In the previous 15 games, we have won 10 and drawn five, exactly the same as Liverpool with the same goal difference, which is plus 23.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We've been extremely consistent for the last three-and-a-half months, considering everything we've been through and we generated that momentum.

"It was that weekend where we have to go again, nothing different to the previous 15 and we got a defeat. On top of that, they won so when you are trying to build momentum, and we put so much into it with the circumstances that we had, it was a very hard one to take.

"The reality is there are so many games to play that you have to get back to it. We have the levels and consistency and hunger to go again and that's what we'll do on Wednesday."

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

After Arsenal's defeat to West Ham, former Gunners midfielder Paul Merson insisted the result had ended their hopes of beating Liverpool to the title.

"[The title race is over] one million per cent," he said on Soccer Saturday. "Arsenal cannot catch Liverpool. They've got no forward. They've got a young 17-year-old in (Ethan) Nwaneri who has got a bright future but he struggled today.

"(Leandro) Trossard is a bit-part player in my opinion. There's absolutely no chance Arsenal can win the league.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following Arsenal's loss to West Ham, Paul Merson said there is no way the Gunners can catch Liverpool this season with no fit forwards available

"I've seen enough today to know they are going to struggle until the end of the season. They've got 12 games left and will do well to win half of those.

"Suddenly the PSV game in the Champions League is a heads or tails. They've got nothing up front. They are toothless. Centre-forward is such an art, you can't just throw someone up there. I don't see them beating Nottingham Forest either - I'd be shocked."

Gary Neville said Arsenal had left themselves short in the Premier League title race after failing to sign anyone in the winter transfer window.

Asked if losing their forward quartet is a fair defence for falling so far behind Liverpool, Neville told The Gary Neville Podcast: "It's a defence, but then you've got to plan for it.

"I know they didn't want to do business in the January transfer window, they thought there wasn't value in the market, or they couldn't get the player that would come in and impact them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville says Arsenal have fallen short in the Premier League this season and that an obsession with set-pieces has seen them lose freedom in their game

"But they have left themselves short, there's no doubt about that, and they've fallen short.

"When (Man) City weren't going to be there, the team that had to be there was Arsenal.

"It's not going to be them, it doesn't look like, and that's the big shock and surprise. That'll be the one that will hit hardest in that Arsenal boardroom, and with Mikel Arteta and the players, because they're desperate to win a title.

"Liverpool have drawn two in the last three, they've drawn four in the last eight, Arsenal have had a chance to get back closer, they could have gone within five points [against West Ham]."