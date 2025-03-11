Match Officials Mic'd Up: Howard Webb gives verdict on Everton's overturned penalty against Manchester United

PGMOL chief Howard Webb says VAR was right to overturn Everton's penalty against Manchester United but says the referee should have been shown another angle of Matthijs de Ligt's pull on Ashley Young.

Three minutes into added time of Everton's 2-2 draw with Manchester United last month, Young fell theatrically in the United box under pressure from both De Ligt and Harry Maguire.

Referee Andy Madley pointed to the spot - but VAR Matt Donohue sent him to the pitchside monitor to review his decision.

It appeared De Ligt had pulled Young's shirt as he tried to latch onto a loose ball, instigating the fall. Maguire then put his hand on Young.

WHAT THE OFFICIALS SAID:

VAR: Possible penalty, given on field. Checking the on-field decision of penalty.

Replay Operator: I've got a high-behind if you'd prefer that.

VAR: Show me Maguire's left hand.

Assistant VAR: The broadcast isn't showing Maguire.

VAR: No, I need a different angle to see what Maguire's left hand does.

AVAR: Is it Maguire or is it the other players, with the left hand?

VAR: He's described Maguire's left hand.

AVAR: There's another player beside Maguire.

VAR: There's also De Ligt. What's De Ligt's actions? Minimal. Do you feel that Maguire's left hand makes Young fall in that manner? I don't see an action from the defender. I don't see a penalty kick there, I'm going to recommend an on-field review.

AVAR: It's not a sustainable hold, for me.

VAR then recommends the referee goes to the monitor to have a look at the decision.

VAR: You describe the left arm of Maguire. I just want you to analyse if you feel that causes Ashley Young to fall in the manner that he does.

REF: There is a contact. I felt his arm was a lot further around him than it actually is and I think that Young tries to make the most of the actual decision.

VAR: Before you leave the screen, just consider the actions of De Ligt as well. Again, I don't believe there to be a foul there but I'd just like you to consider them for your viewing.

REF: I don't see anything by De Ligt, so I'm happy to restart the game with a drop ball.

VAR: Confirmed, restart with a drop ball.

HOWARD WEBB'S VERDICT:

"The referee clearly penalised Maguire in this situation. He believed Maguire pulled Young with his left hand and he describes that. The VAR knows that and it will be the starting point of the check.

"When the VAR looks at it, Maguire doesn't do what the referee perceives him to have done in real-time. He sees a touch, but not a pull by Maguire. There's no lower-body contact either. Young steps over Maguire's leg and then spreads his leg and goes to the ground.

"It's not a foul by Maguire. The award of a penalty is clearly and obviously wrong in our opinion and that of the VAR.

"You hear the AVAR ask about De Ligt and if he commits an offence or not. They're aware of him having potentially done something.

Image: Matthijs de Ligt appears to pull Ashley Young's shirt

"They ask the referee at the screen to consider the actions of De Ligt, but I absolutely accept that the angles that are present to the referee at that point don't show a clear enough view of what De Ligt does.

"They need to show him the angles earlier at the screen. I'm not saying De Ligt's actions are a foul, but they need to show another angle to make a determination at the screen.

"Some of these angles were shown on broadcast and I guess that's where some of the criticism came from about how this process played out.

"We've spoken about how not all contacts are a foul contact - just because you have a small tug doesn't mean it's something you penalise.

"We're trying to look for impact from that action and the way Young falls forward, he spreads his legs, in my opinion, doesn't correlate to the amount of contact you see from De Ligt.

"We don't think this meets the threshold of a penalty in its own right. That was the view of the referee at the screen and was momentarily shown the angle from behind the goal.

"I'm pretty sure he would have come to the same decision anyway, but people can see he's seen the full information."

