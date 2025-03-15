Premier League hits and misses: Man City's Champions League hopes strong despite draw, Morgan Gibbs-White responds to England snub

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's match against Brighton in the Premier League

The contest of Champions League contenders continues. It feels somewhat cat and mouse. Are Manchester City just toying with their rivals before cruising to fourth spot? Pep Guardiola says City have 'nine finals'. Their run-in, however, is pretty generous.

Six of City's remaining nine fixtures, after Saturday's entertaining 2-2 draw with Brighton, are against teams currently in the bottom half of the table. For the City of old all nine games, including the Manchester derby, are very winnable. For the City of present day fortunes remain less certain but only a fool would write off the champions' chances.

With Erling Haaland invariably producing the goods, supported by the vivacity of Omar Marmoush and elusiveness of Jeremy Doku, City have more than enough to get over the line. They were not convincing for the entire 90 minutes against Brighton but stayed belligerent. And of course it would be inexplicable to think a Pep side will finish outside the top five. Firepower alone should see them through.

Laura Hunter

"That's why he should be in the England squad," said Michael Dawson with a smile, but no hint of irony, on Soccer Saturday.

Barely 24 hours since Nottingham Forest's creative lynchpin Morgan Gibbs-White was snubbed by new England manager Thomas Tuchel, the midfielder was running the show yet again in the 4-2 win at Ipswich and showing the German what he will be missing.

Beyond laying Jota Silva's late fourth on a plate with a perfect pass, the 25-year-old brought Forest forward throughout the game and created three chances altogether - a figure only Leif Davis could match.

It was the Gibbs-White we have come to know for Forest. Always looking to take the game to the opposition, always looking to drive forward and with the technical quality to hurt anyone in the league.

"If circumstances are normal he will get back in the squad for sure," Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports after the game. On this showing, you would certainly think so.

Ron Walker

Wolves moved nine points clear of the drop after beating Southampton 2-1 as the Saints stare down the barrel of a 14-point gap separating them and safety.

It feels as if the relegation battle is all but sealed. All three teams that came up from the Championship will be heading directly back down.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira should be applauded for the job he has done to steer his team, who were down in 19th when Gary O'Neil was relieved of his duties, to safety - but part of this success is down to the lack of quality Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester have displayed.

The fight for survival might be over but the threat of beating Derby County's tally of just 11 points in the 2007/08 campaign still looms large for this Saints side.

Two points seems like a big ask at this point in time.

Patrick Rowe

"West Ham have got a terrific team," said David Moyes after they had drawn 1-1 with his Everton side. "I know, I spent most of the money there!" It was a nice line after seeing the Toffees scramble for a point at Goodison Park that extends his unbeaten run to nine games.

It was true as well. West Ham had more quality in the attacking third, something still lacking at Everton despite Beto's recent scoring form. The Portuguese struggled and the set-piece delivery into him was poor - something Moyes himself pointed out.

But what cannot be denied is that the spirit of the Blues is alive and well. Graham Potter summed it up well. "Balls are going in your box and you feel under pressure when there maybe isn't that much going on, but because of the atmosphere, it makes it difficult."

Moyes will want to reshape this side in the summer. He has to with deals coming to an end. But with this being the final season at Goodison Park, despite having little left to play for this season on the face of it, not everything can be about looking ahead to the future.

His team needs to show fight in the here and now, provide some optimism, maybe even some momentum to take to the new stadium. Improbably, having swiftly ended any lingering fears of relegation upon his arrival, this long unbeaten run is delivering that.

Adam Bate