Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham boss admits there are 'some outstanding candidates out there' if club sack him

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says there are "some outstanding candidates out there" should the club decide to sack him.

But the under-pressure Australian says speculation around his future "doesn't rock my world", while he did not feel "disrespected" by comments from ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino after the Argentine exclusively told Sky Sports News he wants to "one day" return to the club.

A week on from Pochettino's interview, a report in The Athletic claimed Postecoglou's future is in serious doubt beyond this season, with Spurs reportedly making Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola their top target to take over as head coach should they decide to sack the Australian.

Spurs sit 14th in the Premier League and are aiming to avoid a 16th league defeat of the season at London rivals Chelsea on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Asked about how he deals with the talk around his future, Postecoglou replied: "I know what my responsibilities are. I'm sure if the club decide to go in a different direction, there are some outstanding candidates out there for it.

"And you know what, maybe somebody will think, 'Ah Ange Postecoglou's not a bad coach, maybe we'll take a punt on him'.

"It doesn't rock my world, it doesn't consume me. I am here and passionate about what we are doing.

"I was brought in to change the way the club plays, rejuvenate the squad and bring success. I am focused on that and that's what I'll keep doing."

Ange responds to Poch return comments

During the international break, former Tottenham boss Pochettino admitted he wants to "one day" return to the club as he revealed he has a "very good relationship" with chairman Daniel Levy.

Questioned about Pochettino's remarks, Postecoglou said: "Mauricio hopefully wants to come back one day, I hope it happens for him. We all have dreams and aspirations.

"You're suggesting he was trying to put pressure on me?"

When asked whether the timing felt disrespectful, the 59-year-old replied: "Well, I don't feel disrespected.

"If you ask Mauricio that question directly, you'd get a pretty clear answer as to what his intent was.

"Again, nothing for me to be consumed with."

'Chelsea game can give us confidence ahead of Europa League QF'

Postecoglou is facing unwanted history on Thursday. Defeat at Chelsea would see him become the first Tottenham boss to lose his first four league games against the Blues.

But the ex-Celtic boss will be hoping a positive result in west London can act as a springboard ahead of this month's crunch Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, which raises hopes of Postecoglou ending Spurs' 17-year trophy drought.

Postecoglou acknowledged a tough away trip to Stamford Bridge - where Tottenham have only won once since a victory in 1990 - could act as a dress rehearsal for their last-eight second leg in Germany on April 17.

He said: "It is a little bit different because I think European competition and knock-out competition tends to be a little bit more cagey, but there are some elements there.

"Playing away from home, against a loud fanbase, against a quality opponent, where certainly if we can come through that test, it gives you confidence about what is ahead.

"We need to try to build some momentum into the rest of the season and finish in a positive way. Going to Chelsea, we know we have to play well to beat them."

Ex-Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara speaking to Sky Sports News in the wake of the defeat at Fulham before the international break:

"Ange is clinging on to his job right now.

"Tottenham fans are booing them off the park [at Fulham]. If you take Europa League out of it for a second, if you're looking at the Premier League table and you're looking at the performances and the output from the players, it's not good enough.

"[Postecoglou] is riding on the Europa League now. All the eggs are in that basket. If we get knocked out, he's going to lose his job."

What does future hold for 'hot prospect' Iraola?

Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam:

On June 19 2023, a relatively unknown Spanish manager became the first foreign boss of AFC Bournemouth. Fast forward 652 days and that man isn't unknown anymore. In fact, he's so well known right now - he's one of the hottest prospects in the footballing world.

In the last few weeks alone, he's been linked with Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

Last season he masterminded Bournemouth's highest-ever points tally in the Premier League and looks set to better that this year, and he's done it with style, charisma and a huge chunk of modesty.

The Tottenham job, though, has more substance, and could be an interesting proposition for the 42-year-old, depending on Ange Postecoglou's future in north London. The big question remains - could they possibly prize Bournemouth's biggest asset away from the south coast?

Possibly. But it won't be easy.

Bournemouth are as relaxed as their boss. He's not the type of manager who wants to jump at the first opportunity; he understands the value of development and time, and he knows he still has a lot of things to learn.

Bournemouth might just be the right place to do it. But let's be honest, one day, he will get his chance to manage a bigger club.

