Marcus Rashford transfer: Man Utd draw up shortlist to replace forward but Aston Villa undecided on £40m buy option

Aston Villa have not yet decided whether to take up their £40m option to turn Marcus Rashford's loan from Manchester United into a permanent deal.

Rashford has scored three goals and provided five assists across his 15 appearances in all competitions for Villa since arriving on loan in the January transfer window.

Unai Emery admitted "it depends on the circumstances for now and the next weeks" while sources indicate the forward has not given up hope of joining Barcelona, who were credited as a potential landing destination before his move to Villa Park.

It was unequivocal at United that Rashford needed fresh scenery - not just in terms of being away from the pressure at the Old Trafford side and heightened scrutiny, but a break from the city itself and the lifestyle habits that were impeding his professionalism.

Villa was seen as an opportunity for the player to refocus, rediscover his joy of playing, and put himself in the shop window.

Whether or not he stays there, it is obvious Rashford's future lies away from Old Trafford. His fine form has ensured there will be more interested suitors than had been the case in January.

Staff at United have been happy to see Rashford apply himself and do well. There was sadness at the way his story at the club nosedived, particularly among those that support the club and work at Carrington.

The hierarchy have no regrets - several attempts were made to get through to him - and the pure profit United would make from a sale would go towards the two attackers they ideally want to bring in this summer.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, Ipswich's Liam Delap and Wolves star Matheus Cunha are among the players being considered for Ruben Amorim's rebuild.

'The best Rashford we have seen in years'

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"Unai Emery knows a player - it's one of his many skillsets as a manager. He knows Marcus Rashford is a world-class operator on his day, hence the on-loan Manchester United man is ousting Ollie Watkins from the Villa frontline. Emery has lit a fire under the much-talked about centre-forward.

"This performance [in the second leg of Villa's Champions League quarter-final vs PSG] was the best we've seen from Rashford for two years.

"What he produced on this stage against arguably the best team in European football was world-class in terms of output. Rashford created the most chances (4) and completed the most dribbles (4) by any player on the pitch, combining both of those aspects to perfection in setting up Ezri Konsa to send Villa Park into a frenzy of belief that the comeback of all comebacks was on.

"It wasn't meant to be eventually as Villa's fizzy play went flat when Rashford departed with 15 minutes to go.

"I have to congratulate Marcus Rashford - I thought he was fantastic," said Wayne Rooney on Amazon Prime.

"His talent, his skill, his ability to provoke the opponent. I hope he goes back to Manchester United and plays like he did today. That's what we all want to see as Manchester United fans. He wants to play for Manchester United, 100 per cent. He's a Manchester boy, but he needed to play.

"Rashford, in an ideal world, would want to play and leave a legacy in Manchester. I don't know if that's possible, but that's what I'd like to see."

Rashford saved the best performance of his loan spell at Villa for their quarter-final second leg with PSG on Tuesday night.

The forward looked like he had played his last game for Ruben Amorim following their public falling-out over attitude issues earlier this season.

"I couldn't get Marcus to see the way you're supposed to play football and to train the way I see it," Amorim said at the time.

But given the speed of his rise at Villa Park, should he now be given a chance to show his quality back at his hometown club when his loan is over?

It has been reported this week "showdown talks" are already pencilled in between Amorim and the player at the end of the season.