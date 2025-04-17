Premier League Predictions, odds and best bets: More away day woe for cold Chelsea, Liverpool to take step closer to Premier League title

Our betting expert Jones Knows casts his eye over the Premier League weekend and offers up a 12/1 best bet treble to ponder.

It's the football betting guru derby. My kind of derby.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom and Brentford head honcho Matthew Benham both made their fortunes beating the betting markets using ahead-of-their-time models and have now built two of the best-run football empires in the world.

Brighton and Bloom usually get major decisions right but their season is petering out under Fabian Hurzeler, who must be coming under pressure based on the high expectations at the club. An FA Cup quarter-final exit and four games without a win in the Premier League, meaning hopes of European football next season are now slim to none, is shining a bit of a spotlight on the manager.

The 2-2 with Leicester was another lacklustre performance at home - meaning they will end the season having not beaten Ipswich, Southampton or Leicester at the Amex. Playing away should help them here but Brentford, as competitive and tough to beat as they've ever been under Thomas Frank, look the bet at 6/4 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Brentford to beat Brighton (6/4 with Sky Bet)

Defensive focus will be to the fore for Crystal Palace after back-to-back horror shows of conceding 10 goals in their last two Premier League matches. They've gone from having the third best defence in the Premier League before last weekend to the 10th best after Wednesday night at Newcastle. This season is so weird.

There is a solid process there though and I'm happy to back them to put it right as there is strong evidence of teams putting in vastly improved defensive showings after a hammering.

Not including teams that finished 15th or lower that season - of the last 22 Premier League teams to have been beaten by five goals or more, 10 of those teams kept a clean sheet in their next fixture and the overall goals conceded per 90 figure is at 1.2.

When you factor in that Palace and Bournemouth are the kings of underperforming their expected goals data - no two teams have underperformed more in front of goal - then the under 2.5 goals line at Evens looks a bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Under 2.5 goals (Evens with Sky Bet)

To win games against David Moyes' Everton is a tough task. They have won 21 points from 13 Premier League games since Moyes returned as boss - only five other sides have picked up more in that time. Only Liverpool at Anfield have beaten them in their last 12 games.

Man City will need patience to unlock the door and that may take time which means their shots lines are of interest with Sky Bet.

Pep Guardiola teams against Moyes ones away from home have averaged a whopping 20.5 shots per game across their last eight meetings as Moyes is happy to defend in a low-block and offer up low probability chances to possession-obsessed teams like City.

The Manchester City 17+ total shots line looks achievable at 11/8 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

West Ham vs Southampton, Saturday 3pm

Southampton have conceded 2.9 goals per game across their last 14 Premier League, shipping three or more goals on 10 of those occasions. History also tells us when relegation is confirmed the goals continue to flow against that relegated team. Teams that play a Premier League match officially relegated have conceded 2.4 goals per game across the last 25 games.

All West Ham angles are very much live then and Mohamed Kudus to score at 2/1 with Sky Bet jumped out. He has yet to find the net since Graham Potter took over - not without the want of trying having had 22 shots in his 12 starts to an expected goals figure of 2.73, including hitting the crossbar at Anfield last weekend. A goal is coming.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0

This is a must-watch.

There is lots on the line involving two teams that are joint top of the Premier League form table for the last six games. It's such a tough game to predict though from a correct score perspective - when that's the case, play the draw.

This is a fantastic game to attack though as the intensity will be high involving two teams that like to play direct and embrace physicality. Shots, tackles and fouls are all options to explore in the various prop markets offered by Sky Bet but it's a card play that takes my fancy as the 2/1 about Joelinton to be carded looks a winner in waiting.

The Brazilian has been walking a tightrope of being on nine bookings meaning another card would have meant a two-game ban but the deadline has passed now so he's free to unleash the dark arts again free of the suspension threat.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Joelinton to be carded (2/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Chelsea, Sunday 2pm

Someone will have to explain to me why Fulham aren't clear favourites here.

The 7/4 with Sky Bet for a home win looks rather generous. Chelsea on the road are a team to fade, big-time.

They are nine without a win away from home in domestic competitions with their last victory coming on December 8 against Tottenham.

Since then they have lost six of those nine and have scored just four goals in those nine away days. Meanwhile, Fulham have a sensational record against the top-six, losing just twice from 10 matches this season, including doing the double over Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. Home win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

Manchester United vs Wolves, Sunday 2pm

Joao Gomes is really sparkling in the Wolves midfield where he's being given licence to join attacks. There's something special about the Brazilian who looks capable of being one of the best midfielders in the Premier League based on what we've seen from him under Vitor Pereira who has pushed him more to the fore.

He's had 15 shots in his last seven starts, where he's registered at least one shot in all seven. You can get 5/2 with Sky Bet firing two shots at Old Trafford.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

The shackles may come off Ipswich in the next few weeks with the stress of a relegation fight now over - as shown by their performance at Chelsea. It may suit them as they have looked scared of their own shadow at times this season despite Kieran McKenna doing plenty right in terms of adapting to the Premier League.

Arsenal obviously have bigger fish to fry now in terms of their Champions League semi-final so Ipswich should have their moments.

Dara O'Shea has been excellent in both boxes for Town in the last few weeks, dominating aerial duels. He goes up for every set piece and is the first contact point, resulting in five shots in his last three games. He is Evens with Sky Bet to register a shot.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Liverpool have scored two or more goals in 28 Premier League games this season - 10 more games than any other team. They could set a new all-time Premier League record by scoring two or more goals in three of their six remaining games - it's remarkable attacking consistency.

So, goals have to be on the menu as the over 3.5 line at 11/10 with Sky Bet looks interesting as Leicester can contribute too based on their renewed, shackles-like released performance at Brighton where Stephy Mavididi looked a player.

During Leicester's dismal eight-game losing run without scoring, Mavididi played just 148 minutes as Ruud van Nistelrooy deemed the likes of Jordan Ayew and Patson Daka more deserving of a spot in his team. Madness.

The winger was given his chance at Brighton - his first start since January - and took it with both hands, turning in a player-of-the-match performance as Leicester showed more bite and attacking intent to bag a point at the Amex. The 9/2 for him to score again with Sky Bet is the value.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-3

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

This looks a fantastic match-up when it comes to the Tottenham corners line.

Only Arsenal are averaging more corners won at home than Spurs' per 90 haul of 7.69 in the Premier League. Those corner-winning situations only increase when Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro play as full-backs with their direct play seeing them get to the by-line to force crosses that deflect behind for a corner.

Those type of attacks will be on throughout this game against a Forest team that defend deep and soak up pressure. They have conceded 6.44 corners per game in the Premier League - the third most of any team. Spurs to win six or more corners at Evens with Sky Bet looks a play.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Jones Knows' best bets...

1pt treble on Brentford to win, under 2.5 goals in Palace vs Bournemouth & Joelinton to be carded (14/1 with Sky Bet)