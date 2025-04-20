Premier League Predictions, odds and best bets: PL Predictions: Faltering Nottingham Forest to lose at Spurs
Sunday 20 April 2025 21:12, UK
After landing his best bet treble at 14/1 on Saturday, our betting expert Jones Knows casts his eye on the huge Monday Night Football clash.
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports
This looks a fantastic match-up when it comes to the Tottenham corners line.
Only Arsenal are averaging more corners won at home than Spurs' per 90 haul of 7.69 in the Premier League. Those corner-winning situations only increase when Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro play as full-backs with their direct play seeing them get to the by-line to force crosses that deflect behind for a corner.
Those types of attacks will be on throughout this game against a Forest team that defend deep and soak up pressure. They have conceded 6.44 corners per game in the Premier League - the third most of any team. Spurs to win six or more corners at Evens with Sky Bet looks a play.
SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1
Jones Knows' best bets...
- 1pt treble on Brentford to win ✅, under 2.5 goals in Palace vs Bournemouth ✅ & Joelinton to be carded ✅ (14/1 with Sky Bet) ✅
