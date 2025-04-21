Man City manager Pep Guardiola says every Premier League game is now a cup final in chase for Champions League spot

Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City fans to bring the noise and treat their remaining five Premier League games as cup finals.

Guardiola's side sit fourth having recovered from an awful end to 2024, but they still have work to do in the fight for a Champions League spot, with five teams separated by just two points.

One of those teams are Tuesday's opponents Aston Villa, who they face live on Sky Sports.

Asked if the game against Villa was like a cup final, Guardiola said: "Absolutely. And after Aston Villa the game against Wolves will be a final, then Southampton because every game counts.

"But Villa are a contender to qualify for the Champions League and when you see the game they played against my friend Luis Enrique and PSG I was really impressed.

"They can play a low block but when they decide to go, with the weapons they have, the speed they have, the set-pieces, it's a final and we need our people because I think our people want the Champions League again next season and hopefully they can wait from minute one.

"Sometimes we are slow, sometimes we are not playing good, but we need them desperately to support us, to make noise and being there all the time because it's a final. Absolutely it is a final for us."

Emery: Everyone focused on Man City task

For his part, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says everyone at the club is focused on facing Man City, who he says he has 'massive' respect for.

Emery said: "We can't stop. We are involved in our key moment in the season and through the Premier League we are trying to get our first objective in 38 matches playing and tomorrow is the 34th.

"Man City, one of the teams contending to be in the top four or five, even to win the title but this year is for them a little bit more difficult, but my respect for them is massive like always and we are ready.

"Every player and every worker here in Aston Villa is so, so focused in the moment we are and tomorrow we'll prepare the match as best as possible with the players that will be available for tomorrow."

The race for the top five is tight, as only two points separate Newcastle in third and Aston Villa in seventh, with five more game weeks left.

Newcastle remain in third despite their harrowing 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa, but Nottingham Forest could climb above them if they can win their game in hand at struggling Tottenham on Monday Night Football - live on Sky Sports.

Man City leapfrogged Forest into fourth after their 2-0 win at Everton and closed the gap on third-placed Newcastle to one point.

Chelsea also went above Forest and into fifth following their dramatic 2-1 win at Fulham.

Chelsea, Forest and seventh-placed Villa are all locked on 57 points, separated only by goal difference.

