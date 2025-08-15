Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo subjected to alleged racist comment in Premier League opener

The Premier League opener between Liverpool and Bournemouth was stopped in the 28th minute after an allegation of a racist comment aimed at Antoine Semenyo

Referee Anthony Taylor speaks to Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola (right) and Arne Slot (left) after Antoine Semenyo reported racist abuse

Liverpool vs Bournemouth was stopped in the 28th minute after an allegation of a racist comment aimed at Antoine Semenyo.

Both Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola were spoken to by the referee Anthony Taylor after the game was paused.

"I am told via the Premier League Match Centre that Antoine Semenyo was the subject of a racist comment from the crowd," reported Sky Sports' Peter Drury on commentary.

"It was Semenyo himself who brought attention to it."

The game resumed again in the 31st minute.

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter, in attendance at Anfield, later reported a fan was ejected from the stadium.

"In the wake of the game being halted after Semenyo reported being racially abused, Liverpool staff and members of the police have been in conversation on the side of the pitch and during half time.

"And just before the second half started, we have seen a fan being escorted away by police officers."

The Premier League said the incident will now be "fully investigated".

"Tonight's match between Liverpool Football Club and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily paused during the first half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo. This is in line with the Premier League's on-field anti-discrimination protocol," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The incident at Anfield will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs. Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all."

Sky Sports pundits react to 'despicable' incident

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"It overshadows what should be an amazing night. The first day of the Premier League season, a beautiful day.

"And that boy has [reported being] racially abused. It's despicable. I can't imagine what is going through that fan's mind.

"However, it has happened. It will keep on happening. It's a sorry state."

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"With the amount of campaigns we have, it's shocking to see an incident like that.

"A shocking incident and rightly reported to the referee."