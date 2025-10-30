Premier League injury table, suspension tracker and FPL news - club-by-club updates ahead of latest matchweek
Stay updated on all Premier League injuries and suspensions for the 2025/26 season; our live club-by-club tracker helps Fantasy Premier League managers make informed decisions with the latest player availability news
Tuesday 28 October 2025 12:02, UK
Who's injured and suspended in the Premier League right now?
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League injuries and suspensions, including which team has lost the most players to injury so far this season.
The chart below provides a snapshot of players currently unavailable (injured or suspended), grouped by their primary position defined by Opta.
Datawrapper
The table below lists all players currently injured or suspended, including the cause of absence, start date, expected return and total days lost. Use the interactive table to search by club or player.
Datawrapper
Datawrapper
The chart below shows each team's count of injury incidents this season. A player can appear more than once if they sustain separate injuries.
Datawrapper
