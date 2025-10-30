 Skip to content

Premier League injury table, suspension tracker and FPL news - club-by-club updates ahead of latest matchweek

Stay updated on all Premier League injuries and suspensions for the 2025/26 season; our live club-by-club tracker helps Fantasy Premier League managers make informed decisions with the latest player availability news

Tuesday 28 October 2025 12:02, UK

Premier League injuries and suspensions

Who's injured and suspended in the Premier League right now?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League injuries and suspensions, including which team has lost the most players to injury so far this season.

This page was last updated on October 24 at 11am.

Current Premier League injuries and suspensions

The chart below provides a snapshot of players currently unavailable (injured or suspended), grouped by their primary position defined by Opta.

Martin Odegaard shows his frustration after suffering his injury
Image: Martin Odegaard shows his frustration after suffering an injury

The table below lists all players currently injured or suspended, including the cause of absence, start date, expected return and total days lost. Use the interactive table to search by club or player.

Who's suffered most injuries this season?

The chart below plots each team's cumulative days lost from injuries, illnesses and suspensions this season.

Cole Palmer speaks with Enzo Maresca after being substituted following Robert Sanhcez's sending off
Image: Chelsea's Cole Palmer suffered a groin injury in September
The chart below shows each team's count of injury incidents this season. A player can appear more than once if they sustain separate injuries.

