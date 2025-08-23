Arsenal injuries: Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard taken off against Leeds with Liverpool showdown next weekend

Arsenal's injury concerns deepened further on Saturday Night Football as Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were taken off against Leeds.

Gunners captain Odegaard went down under a challenge in the first half and suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury, coming off having initially played on.

Image: Martin Odegaard was eventually replaced against Leeds after picking up a shoulder injury

Arsenal's woes worsened in the second half when Saka - who had scored Arsenal's second goal on the stroke of half-time - went down with what looked like a pulled left hamstring.

The England international missed four months of last season with a serious hamstring injury, and was replaced by Leandro Trossard in the 53rd minute.

"You can read his lips," said Gary Neville on co-commentary for Sky Sports.

"He said: 'Oh my God'. This is something he doesn't like. It's a tough start, he's a tough kid. He doesn't go down injured easily, if ever."

And Sky Sports' Nick Wright added: "Saka looks worried as he goes off. So do the Arsenal fans around us. There are a few words in the ear of Arteta and his assistant, then it's down the tunnel, shaking his head as he goes."

Once again, the injury issues for Arsenal are piling up ahead of an early season showdown with Liverpool next weekend, live on Super Sunday.

Kai Havertz had already been ruled out ahead of the game against Leeds, although the extent of his injury has not yet been revealed.

Summer signing Christian Norgaard is also yet to make his debut as he continues to recover from an injury, while Ben White did not pass a late fitness test for Saturday's game.

Jurrien Timber's minutes are continuing to be managed - although he scored twice and assisted against Leeds - while Gabriel Jesus continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

The injury concerns come after a jubilant pre-match introduction of Eberechi Eze, who was introduced to the home crowd wearing the No 10 shirt after signing from Crystal Palace on Saturday.