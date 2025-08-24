Fulham 1-1 Man Utd: Calvin Bassey and Marco Silva fume over Rodrigo Muniz own goal after ‘clear foul’ by Leny Yoro

Calvin Bassey and Marco Silva both felt Manchester United's opener at Fulham should have been ruled out for a clear push by Leny Yoro in the build-up - on an afternoon of officiating controversy at Craven Cottage.

In the pulsating 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage, Yoro appeared to have two hands in the back of Fulham defender Bassey as he met a United corner, before forcing a Rodrigo Muniz own goal. VAR Darren England approved the goal after a brief check.

But Bassey felt referee Chris Kavanagh "will be disappointed" when they look back at the decision - especially as the Fulham defender was penalised for a shove on Mason Mount in the first half which gave United a penalty - that Bruno Fernandes missed.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Bassey said on the Yoro incident: "It's a foul. He pushed me to stop me from getting to the ball. When the ref looks back on it, he will be disappointed. I can't say too much before I get a fine!

"But come on, it's a foul. When you've got to jump, any little touch can put you off. He [Yoro] has got two hands [on my back]. How much worse do you need? On another day, it goes in our favour.

"It's enough for me not to win the ball and it's an advantage for him, so it should have been given."

Speaking to Sky Sports about the Yoro incident, Fulham boss Silva added: "The way the goal came and all that stuff, it's a clear foul. The boys reacted very, very well.

"I cannot understand it. I would love to explain everything to you from the first whistle to the last. But I don't have this. It's not my job, I don't want to go in this direction for everything that went on this afternoon at Craven Cottage."

Analysing the United goal on co-commentary duty, Gary Neville said: "If I was Fulham, I would be asking about the two hands in Bassey's back.

"Both hands on the back and Yoro is lucky to get away with that, but he will not care."

Sky Sports News has approached the PGMOL for comment.

Bassey on Man Utd penalty: It's harsh, but we have to be streetwise on it

Bassey was also at the centre of VAR controversy as he was accused by the officials of bringing down Mount in the penalty area.

As per PGMOL guidance, referees will award more penalties for holding this season - in an attempt to crack down on grappling at set-pieces.

Referee Kavanagh did not award the shove on Mount in real time but - two minutes after the incident, the official was sent to the VAR monitor during the next available break in play.

"I still think it's harsh," said Bassey about the incident. "I understand why it's given. I'm trying to stay strong because I know the block's coming, and then I've pulled him over my foot.

"But the ref has got to protect us as well. I'm strong, so it looks a bit more aggressive. If it's someone stronger [than Mount], I don't think it looks as bad.

"It's hard. Sometimes, when you feel the contact early, you go down and the ref can give you a foul. When you're in the game and the ball's there to be won, sometimes you're trying to get to the ball as quickly as possible and you've got to get the man out the way.

"There's a fine line between giving a foul away and getting away with it. On another day, maybe the ref doesn't look at it. We as players just have to try to be clever.

"I tried to communicate with the ref because I knew the block was coming. I told him, on every corner, 'watch the blocks, watch the blocks', but he made his decision. It's something to learn, just be a bit more streetwise and smart with it."

Asked if he was relieved at Fernandes then missing the penalty, Bassey replied: "I'd say it was justice! I didn't think it was a pen. It was a bit of relief."

Was Fernandes put off by referee Kavanagh?

There was even controversy as Fernandes stepped up to take the spot-kick, with the United captain colliding with referee Kavanagh in the build-up.

Analysing the incident on co-commentary duty, Neville said: "He picked the ball up, and maybe the referee has given him a bump by accident. And he goes back, it unnerved him a little bit.

"I thought it was because the referee was adjusting the players on the edge of the box, but [a few seconds later] he was still having a go at the referee, Fernandes - as he feels it was a little bit clumsy. That is maybe what put him off."

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Fernandes said: "I was upset. As a penalty-taker, you have your own routines, your own things that you do.

"It upset me because the referee didn't apologise. That is what triggered me in that moment but that's not the excuse for missing the penalty.

"I had a very bad hit on the ball. I put my foot too under the ball and that's why it ended up going over the bar."

Asked for his take on the incident, United boss Ruben Amorim said: "I think he's not used to missing a penalty. He knows that every moment in this context can have a huge impact on the team.

"I felt that during the game he was not so happy, not so involved, because he had so much responsibility and he felt the missed penalty was huge for us."

