Xavi Simons: Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target in London ahead of possible Premier League move
Xavi Simons set to hold talks about his future in London this week with Spurs interested in signing the Netherlands international but Chelsea seen as frontrunners for his signature; RB Leipzig ace could cost around £60m; Spurs also want a winger and centre-back before window closes
Thursday 28 August 2025 16:31, UK
Xavi Simons is in London to hold talks about his future amid interest from Chelsea and Tottenham.
RB Leipzig excused the 22-year-old from training on Thursday, according to Sky in Germany, as he explores a potential Premier League transfer.
Leipzig want a package worth around £60m for the Netherlands international and it looks as if London rivals Chelsea and Spurs will fight it out for his signature.
Spurs have made signing a No10 a priority and Simons fits the bill. He's a player they have an interest in - although, right now, Chelsea are considered frontrunners. After missing out on Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, Spurs may be wary of competing with another rival for another attacking midfielder.
Simons played predominantly as a No8 on the left side of Leipzig's 4-3-3 midfield last season but he can also play off a striker and come in from wider positions in the attack.
That makes him an ideal rotation option for Cole Palmer, or an alternative either to Chelsea's wide players or Joao Pedro.
Simons came through La Masia, the famed Barcelona academy, from where he initially attracted Chelsea's interest, before going on to Paris Saint-Germain and then RB Leipzig.
Spurs in the hunt for three positions
As well as Simons, West Ham's Lucas Paqueta and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers are well liked at Spurs - but both are considered not for sale.
Nico Paz is also admired, but a deal for the Como attacking midfielder is considered a non-starter due to Real Madrid's financial interest in the player. They have a 50-per-cent sell-on inserted in his contract and a buy-back clause worth £8.7m.
Spurs also missed out on Morgan Gibbs-White this summer when he signed a new Nottingham Forest contract.
As well as a No10, Spurs want to sign a left winger and have targeted Man City's Savinho. However, City do not want to sell and would only negotiate once they had signed a replacement.
A left-sided centre-back is also a position Spurs would like to strengthen before the window closes.
Thomas Frank giving the green light for Luka Vuskovic to join Hamburg on loan could be an indication that there is confidence at Spurs that a centre-back will come in. Ideally it would be a left-footed one.
Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie had his admirers inside the club but is not a player they're considering amid interest from Arsenal. With Frank often switching to a back three, a late move for a senior defender remains possible.