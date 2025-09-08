Tottenham takeover: Club 'unequivocally' reject two expressions of interest in majority stake and insist it is 'not for sale'

Tottenham say they have "unequivocally rejected" two expressions of interest in the club with majority shareholder ENIC confirming it is not for sale.

One of the interested parties was PCP international, a vehicle controlled by former Newcastle United joint-owner Amanda Staveley, and another from a consortium led by Dr Roger Kennedy and Wing Fai-Ng through Firehawks Holdings Limited.

"The board of the club and ENIC confirm that Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale and ENIC has no intention to accept any such offer to acquire its interest in the club," a statement from the club read.

Sky Sports News reported on Sunday that Staveley had been in discussions with prospective backers of a bid for the club in recent weeks.

Despite expressing interest, Staveley is expected to make a statement on Monday saying that she does not intend to take over at Spurs following the departure of former chairman Daniel Levy on Thursday after nearly 25 years in the role.

The two parties have until 5pm on October 5 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the company or to announce that they do not intend to make an offer.

ENIC own 86.58 per cent of Tottenham. The other 13.42 per cent is owned by minority investors. Any offer to buy ENIC's stake would mean a mandatory offer has to be made to acquire the shares not held by ENIC.

Due to the remaining shares being publicly traded, the club is subject to UK Takeover Code.

Former Spurs chairman Levy revealed last year that the club were in talks with "prospective investors" over selling a minority share, although discussions involving Qatar Sports Investments were denied.

If the club was sold, it would be expected to be valued at up to £4bn. Tottenham are one of the few big English clubs who have not changed hands in the past 24 years.

In a statement announcing Levy's departure last week, Tottenham said there would be "no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure" following his exit.