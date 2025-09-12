Alexander Isak or Erling Haaland - who is the better striker in the Premier League?

Alexander Isak or Erling Haaland? Pep Guardiola thinks Haaland is still the best around but Arne Slot believes he's signed the top dog in Isak - who is right?

Slot described his new striker as "maybe the best striker in the world" but warned he would be eased into action gradually ahead of the weekend fixture with Burnley, live in Sky Sports, after a disrupted pre-season. He may well begin on the bench, given his lack of playing time during his protracted move from the North East, but there will be a buzz whenever he does enter the fray.

Where does that leave Haaland in the pecking order then? That question was posed to Guardiola at his pre-match media duties ahead of Manchester City's clash with Manchester United, also live on Sky Sports on Super Sunday.

"A little bit above," he said on his striker.

"I've answered this before, Isak is an exceptional player. Erling as a striker is top.

"Of course Isak must be a top player for what they paid. Obviously. Another one will say Mbappe, another Messi or Cristiano. That's fine. It's a game of opinions. Everybody has his right.

"I'm saying I will not change Erling for anyone. Because I know him, part of being an incredible player is being adorable as a person. And I like him."

Isak or Haaland - Sky Sports' writers on which player they would want in their team...

'Isak brings smooth jazz to the table'

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

Two lethal goal scorers, both standing at around 6ft 4inches, but separated by a chasm in terms of their playing styles.

Haaland's threat can be explained by his sheer dominance in the physical aspects of the game. He is faster, stronger and more aggressive than most. In your face football. It overwhelms defences at its very best.

Whereas Isak's approach is more graceful. A technically gifted player, capable of bringing those around him into play with his eye for a pass and can glide past players with the ball at his feet, rather than bulldozing his way into space.

Heavy metal versus smooth jazz. Your preference of the two elite-level strikers depends on what you want from football.

Personally, I would be taking Isak over Haaland. When it rains it pours in the goalscoring department but when they dry up, it's important to have other facets to your game, of which Isak has several.

Data says Isak, heart says Haaland

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

You'd be excused for deeming this debate as a tough one to call.

A quick look at the goals per 90 metric comparing the two strikers showcases just how closely matched they are in terms of goalscoring output since the start of last season. There is however a clear indicator through the numbers that Isak is the more complete footballer with his passing accuracy, chance creation and take-ons completed outshining Haaland's numbers.

But who would you want running through on goal if your life depended on it? From that point of view, it has to be Haaland.

Isak's all-round game wins out

Sky Sports' William Bitibiri:

Roy Keane once said that Erling Haaland has link up play akin to a League Two player. The same cannot be said of Alexander Isak who is quite obviously the full package.

The Sweden striker's all-round game dwarfs Haaland's. Capable of every type of goal, Isak carries a threat in behind, can link up play and possesses the ability to beat a defender one-on-one.

Haaland's nose for goal and movement has earned him great success since arriving on these shores with his goal record the envy of strikers across the league but there's no question that the Norwegian will watch Isak hoping that he could match his raw attributes.

The numbers game: Haaland edges it

Sky Sports' Samuel Cohen:

Haaland edges it for me as the better overall player.

Isak is a fantastic talent but Haaland's numbers at a big six club speak for themselves.

His pace, power and top class finishing make him one of the most feared strikers in world football. Haaland loves a big moment and is already smashing records in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Isak brings something different. More flair and style, often dropping deeper to link play, almost in that Harry Kane mould. He's technically brilliant and a joy to watch, but right now, Haaland's consistency and ability to deliver week in, week out, puts him just above.

Haaland has elite mentality

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

In many ways I'm torn on this. Because Haaland undoubtedly needs better players around him to make him the scoring machine he is. But evidence must be the driver here. Haaland has been delivering goals for longer, with greater efficiency. You cannot argue with the numbers.

I like Isak as a package deal. A scorer of great goals and a creator of many more. But Haaland is simply unstoppable in beast mode. His physicality and threat between the posts is better than any striker in the game currently, including Isak.

He might not be the prettiest - Isak wins the style debate - but I would back him to score in any type of game no matter the pressure. And he has an elite mentality - Isak's antics this summer make me question whether the same can be said of him.

Watch Burnley vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday from 1pm, kick off 2pm & Manchester City vs Manchester United, kick off 4.30pm.