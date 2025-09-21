Arsenal 'finishers' Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Martinelli bail out Mikel Arteta as Pep Guardiola's Man City 'parks the bus' - Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Arsenal's match against Man City in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta used the word "finishers" when talking up the importance of Arsenal's substitutes after their Champions League win over Athletic Club on Tuesday. They got them out of a tricky spot again five days later in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

There did not appear to be much on when Eberechi Eze picked up the ball in his own half in the third of seven minutes of stoppage time following a listless Arsenal display but his ball over the top was perfectly weighted for fellow "finisher" Martinelli to do the rest.

The pass and looping finish that followed were rare moments of individual quality in an Arsenal performance which lacked attacking inspiration. For Martinelli, fresh from his goal and assist from the bench in midweek, it was another point proved.

More broadly, though, it reflected, again, the increased depth available to Arteta. There can be little doubt the Arsenal boss got his line-up wrong but he is right in thinking games can be changed from the bench, even if this time it was only for a draw.

Martinelli, in particular, will hope his latest contribution is enough to win him a place in the starting line-up against Newcastle next weekend. But, along with Eze, he gave another reminder that Arsenal have the tools to turn games with their substitutes too.

Nick Wright

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola gives his verdict on Man City's draw with Arsenal

Pep Guardiola smiled when it was put to him that he had "parked the bus" in his post-match press conference at the Emirates Stadium. "One time in 10 years isn't bad," joked the Manchester City boss.

His side recorded just 32.8 per cent possession in their draw with Arsenal, the lowest share of the ball by a Guardiola team in any league game in his 601-game top-flight career in management.

Guardiola put it down to Arsenal's quality rather than a deliberate tactical ploy. Maybe there was some truth in that given the second-lowest percentage share of his managerial career came against the same opponents two years ago.

But he also pointed to the context of a gruelling week for his players, with Arsenal having had two days more rest than City, who beat Napoli in the Champions League on Thursday, having won the Manchester derby the previous Sunday.

There was also an acceptance that his new-look team are still finding their way, and that the changes in personnel in recent months demand certain adjustments to their style. Erling Haaland's goal showed the increased emphasis on direct attacks. The lack of possession, though, was something different entirely.

Nick Wright

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Newcaste

A combined expected goals of 0.69 pretty much sums up what was a drab affair between Newcastle and Bournemouth. The goalless draw was far from exciting but that is not something Newcastle are unfamiliar with away from St James' Park this season.

Newcastle have failed to score in their last four away games which adds to their lack of wins on the road over their last six.

Image: Newcastle have struggled to score away from home

It was a heavily-changed Newcastle side with Eddie Howe making seven changes to the team that were beaten by Barcelona.

However, one of those changes included their club-record signing, Nick Woltemade. For all of the impressive actions he had on the ball, he failed to register a single shot, which will worry Howe.

Having lost one of the league's leading goalscorers in Alexander Isak, Newcastle have an unwanted goalscoring problem, which will open the door for the link to be made to the Swede's departure. Luckily for them, though, they will be given time to remedy their toothless away goalscoring run, as their next trip is to Brighton, after the next international break.

William Bitibiri

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sunderland's match against Aston Villa

A few eyebrows were raised when Granit Xhaka swapped Bayer Leverkusen for newly-promoted Sunderland in the summer - but the decision of both the club and the player has been vindicated already.

The 32-year-old has played every minute so far in the Black Cats' first Premier League campaign since 2016/17, helping Regis Le Bris' side to eight points from their first five games.

Not only is he a calming presence in front of a defence with limited top-flight experience, but he also provides valuable assistance going forward.

Xhaka laid on the assist for Wilson Isidor during the 2-1 win over Brentford last month, and did the same in the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, with his clever cushioned header teeing up Isidor to strike and earn a point.

In his post-match press conference, Le Bris said his captain had spoken to the group after Reinildo's needless red card.

His experience and know-how will help Sunderland when the going is good - but also in the inevitable tough moments later down the line.

Dan Long