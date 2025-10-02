Oliver Glasner: Crystal Palace expected to ramp up talks over head coach's future amid interest from Europe's top clubs

Crystal Palace are expected to ramp up talks over Oliver Glasner's future during the international break - amid the Austrian being monitored by some of Europe's top clubs.

Sky Sports News understands Palace have held positive discussions with Glasner over the future plans for the club, with the head coach's contract set to expire in the summer.

It is thought Glasner would like assurances from the club that they are serious about building upon the success he has already had. Palace beat Dynamo Kyiv in their Conference League opener to set a club record of 19 games unbeaten.

Contrary to reports elsewhere, the Austrian has not rejected a contract offer.

Glasner maintains strong relationships with the club following a frantic end to the transfer window. The Palace boss was vocal in giving "big credit" to chairman Steve Parish for pulling the plug on a deal to sell club captain Marc Guehi on Deadline Day.

However, Glasner was left openly frustrated by the passive nature of the club's transfer activity in the last two summer windows.

The 51-year-old led the Eagles to their first major trophy with last season's FA Cup win and victory over Dynamo Kyiv in Thursday's Conference League opener stretched their unbeaten run to 19 games, breaking a club record that had stood since 1969.

Palace remain relaxed and realistic about Glasner's situation. They are aware they have a world-class manager who is into the final year of his contract.

Merson: Glasner would not be a good fit for Man Utd

Paul Merson says Oliver Glasner would not be able to turn down Man Utd if they came calling, but warned the Crystal Palace boss is not the right fit for Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim is once again under pressure at Man Utd after defeat to Brentford at the weekend, but Sky Sports News understands the Portuguese boss retains the backing of United's minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is desperate to give his first managerial appointment a full season to prove himself.

That has not stopped the speculation and Palace boss Glasner is one of the bookies' favourites to be the next boss at Old Trafford if the job becomes available, mainly due to the Austrian's success in using a 3-4-2-1 formation that Amorim is trying at United.

However, Sky Sports pundit Merson had a word of warning for Glasner over the United job - even though he may struggle to turn it down.

"He's a brilliant manager. He doesn't get too up and doesn't get too down. It's very impressive. He's put a team together and they are all very comfortable in their positions. Everyone knows their job in the team. He has the players for the system and that's huge.

"Palace have the players to play three at the back," said Merson. "They have the attributes in their squad to play in that system.

"For me, that's why I'd be concerned about Glasner going to Man Utd. He's a three-at-the-back man and it is being proven that it is a system that just doesn't fit the players at Man Utd.

"Glasner is not a good fit for Man Utd. Of course, I'm sure he'd be adaptable, and he's proven with how he handles the players, but the system he uses is just all wrong for United. Amorim can tell you that.

"There's no rush for Glasner. I think he's alright where he is, at the moment. However, he will have a problem if Man Utd come calling. It's been proven over the years that people can't turn down United.

"Even though what is going on at the club is not great, the name is still one of the biggest clubs in the world. How do you turn that down? You don't."