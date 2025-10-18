Liverpool swap control for chaos as Harry Maguire proves his doubters wrong again - Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Curtis Jones and Florian Wirtz in a midfield two? It was surely not the plan at half past four in the afternoon, let alone in the summer. But this was Liverpool with a little over an hour gone against Manchester United at Anfield. Let the chaos ensue.

It has been their season in microcosm, a wildness highlighted on the opening night of the campaign in a prickly conversation between Arne Slot and Jamie Carragher. Liverpool beat Bournemouth that evening. But the control they had is clearly gone.

They created enough chances to beat Manchester United. Slot was at pains to point that out. Cody Gakpo struck the frame of the goal on three separate occasions. Mohamed Salah missed a chance so inviting that Curtis Jones was already celebrating.

"I do not think it is usual that we are missing so many chances. This weekend again, set-pieces are such a crucial part. We are the team that creates the most in open play, I don't think that has changed. But that is not the only way to win a game."

He is right. Liverpool have created 85 chances from open play, the most of any team in the Premier League. But he is also right to mention the defending from set-pieces. There is a vulnerability to Liverpool now and the two may be related. It is about balance.

Milos Kerkez shone for Bournemouth last season but is struggling at left-back, targeted each week by opponents who sense weakness. Virgil van Dijk looks less sure of himself too, leaving that flank exposed. The captain himself was culpable for the opener.

There was an irony to Van Dijk preaching calm afterwards because more urgency from him might have helped instead of allowing Bryan Mbeumo to drag himself from the deck and sprint in behind the Liverpool defence to fire United ahead after 62 seconds.

Composed can soon come to be seen as lackadaisical once the goals start going in against you. It is 11 conceded after eight Premier League games this season compared to the miserly three that gave Liverpool the platform for success last time out.

Too often, Liverpool find themselves playing catch-up. "When you are 1-0 down, you need to take more risks," said Slot. Hence, the sight of his Galacticos arrowing forward towards the Kop late on, all talent and no cohesion as they chased goals - and lost.

"I think we had six or seven offensive players on the pitch and that may be the reason why the structure of a set-piece against Palace and now was not as perfect as usual because normally you play four or five defensive-minded players," Slot explained.

There is an element of living and dying by that same sword. It was not so long ago that Liverpool were snatching games late on having gone chasing for the winner. Now, they are losing to late goals. Three points for a win might well justify the approach in the end.

In terms of expected goals, this was the highest total that Liverpool have racked up in any Premier League game since beating Southampton in March. But when Jamie Redknapp talked of "an air of desperation", you understand what he meant by it.

On paper, Liverpool have some splendid players. On the pitch, the blend is still not right. Slot appears willing to trust that things will click very soon. But his team will need to make sure their rivals don't snatch the crown while they are figuring it out.

Adam Bate

Harry Maguire's inclusion at the expense of Leny Yoro against Liverpool surprised many but the 32-year-old has a habit of proving his doubters wrong. Rubem Amorim had cited his set-piece threat before the game and he delivered just when he was needed.

His goal, guided home from Bruno Fernandes's delicate cross, means he joins Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata, Robin van Persie, Carlos Tevez, John O'Shea, Ryan Giggs and Diego Forlan on the list of Manchester United players to have scored winners at Anfield.

It is an illustrious group and nobody can begrudge Maguire his place in it. He has been written off on numerous occasions. Manchester United have tried to move him on. But he continues to play a vital role and this might be his biggest contribution yet.

It was cathartic for him in a sense. On Manchester United's last visit to Anfield in January, for a 2-2 draw, he missed a late chance to win it, ending up with his head in his hands. This time, he ended up leading the celebrations, a nine-year wait over.

He excelled defensively too. Manchester United needed luck on their side, with Cody Gakpo hitting the woodwork three times before his equaliser. But Maguire certainly made their life harder, winning headers, making clearances, and ultimately winning the game.

Nick Wright

"I suppose I might have been a surprise package last year, but now people know about me and know my game."

Morgan Rogers admitted to Sky Sports last month that his task in the Premier League has become harder. He is no longer the new kid on the block at Aston Villa. He is the player every team knows they must stop.

And his start to the season, without a goal in seven games, reinforced how he has become a marked man.

Head coach Unai Emery wasn't prepared to give up on him, though. Rogers has started all of their Premier League and Europa League matches.

"He is always doing his task. He is a hard worker," explained Emery. "And through it, the performance is coming.

"He's playing and he's scoring because he's helping the team for 90 minutes."

Rogers' stunning strike against Tottenham was the only shot he had during the match. It was a bolt from the blue, but one that can help reinstall his confidence after a tricky period in his career.

David Richardson

The sound of boos at the full-time whistle has become a regular occurrence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs' home form is alarming. Their supporters have seen just three wins at home in the last 18 Premier League games.

In fact, the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa means it is Tottenham's poorest home start to a league campaign since 2008/09.

Since November 10 last year, Spurs have lost more home games than any other ever-present Premier League side.

Frank has been unable to solve an issue which developed under his predecessor Ange Postecoglou.

Asked to explain their home struggles, the Dane said at his post-match press conference: "I don't think it's that simple. It's about looking into the performances.

"I think we performed well against Burnley, I think we performed well today. I think we had one very good first half against Wolves, and we were bad against Bournemouth.

"We could easily have won it instead of Villa, and then it would have been a different narrative, so I look at the performance on the pitch at what we did well and look at what we need to improve."

Frank, then, will be relieved their next three games are all away.

They next return at home on November 1 as they host London rivals Chelsea, live on Sky Sports. The boos will only be louder if they suffer yet another home defeat against their enemies.

Declan Olley