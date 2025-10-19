How Man Utd beat Liverpool: The key factors that helped Ruben Amorim's team stun Arne Slot's side at Anfield

Outfoxing Slot with the selection

Liverpool boss Arne Slot seemed surprised by United's team selection from the outset as Amorim omitted Benjamin Sesko despite the striker scoring in his previous two Premier League appearances for the club and starting in each of the last four.

"We've seen Sesko play the last three, four, five or six times, but they go to Liverpool they change the line-up," Slot told Sky Sports beforehand. He was unsure what that meant. "It could be Mason Mount is playing as a No 10, so more a 5-3-2 than a 5-2-3."

In fact, it wasn't. Matheus Cunha took on the centre-forward duties, but did not give Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate such a reference point for them to mark. "If we [play] Ben I think it is easier for these type of centre-backs to control our striker," said Amorim.

Scoring THAT early goal

Amorim was also rewarded for his positive decision to keep Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo together on the right rather than opting for a more defensively-minded wing-back. It paid off in little over a minute when the pair combined for the opening goal.

Milos Kerkez, Liverpool's summer signing from Bournemouth, has been targeted by numerous teams this season and that appeared to have been identified as a weakness United could exploit. "Kerkez does not look comfortable," said Jamie Carragher early on.

Kerkez's uncertainty seems to have had a knock-on effect on the once imperious Van Dijk. "Normally the right-hand side of Liverpool's defence gets punished," pointed out Gary Neville. "But today it's the left hand side. Kerkez and Van Dijk have struggled."

Using Anfield crowd against Liverpool

The goal immediately increased the tension inside Anfield. Van Dijk was urging Ryan Gravenberch to be calmer as early as the sixth minute when the midfielder attempted an ambitious pass in behind. "We were far too rushed," said the captain after the game.

United used that. Bruno Fernandes told Sky Sports: "During the first half, we knew they were under pressure when they had time on the ball. Their fans were putting them in a difficult position because they were booing a little for them to play a bit quicker."

United's long ball limits errors

Slot repeatedly referenced United's use of long balls afterwards but that was a smart play at Anfield, denying Liverpool the opportunity to win the ball high up the pitch through their pressing. Senne Lammens booted the ball away time and time again.

In fact, the Belgian goalkeeper has the lowest pass completion rate of any Premier League goalkeeper to play 180 minutes this season. The top two goalkeepers? Giorgi Mamardashvili and Alisson Becker, both of Liverpool. A clash of styles. United's won out.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Holding it together after equaliser

Inevitably, Liverpool pushed in the second half, Slot's bold substitutions just after the hour mark meaning wave after wave of attacks towards the Kop followed. The home side got their equaliser but Amorim noted afterwards that the response was crucial.

"We managed well when we suffered the goal, we managed that moment well and that is the key point for our team." The momentum was with Liverpool but United managed to retain enough composure to stay in it and find a winning goal of their own.

Punishing Liverpool from a set-piece

It came from the second phase after a corner. Amorim had included Harry Maguire because of his aerial ability in his own box, but it proved decisive at the other end of the pitch. Liverpool have now conceded five goals from set-pieces already this season.

"Defending in a set-piece at 1-1, it happened to us at Palace and again today," said Slot. The Liverpool boss pointed out that his team created far more from open play but acknowledged that set-pieces are part of the game. "That is something we have to do [better]."

Cunha's key role late on

There was still time for Liverpool to equalise but Cunha came into his own in those closing stages. "Cunha has one characteristic that can help the team move forward," Amorim said beforehand and he showed in late on, often getting United up the field.

"More or less all the transitions was Cunha. He was so far from the centre-backs and that helped us to take the ball," said Amorim afterwards. The Brazilian could be seen celebrating after winning a free-kick in stoppage time. His role was vital for United.

And just a bit of luck...

Of course, Liverpool had their chances and Cody Gakpo, who had hit the frame of the goal three times before scoring, could and should have had a second. But Neville summed it up well. "When you come to Anfield, you need a little bit of luck." United earned theirs.