West Ham: Jarrod Bowen admits club is in trouble following Leeds defeat as slump for Nuno Espirito Santo's side continues

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen has admitted the club are in trouble and criticised the lack of bravery shown during the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road.

The loss, which came just four days after a miserable 2-0 defeat to Brentford at the London Stadium, means the Hammers remain second bottom in the Premier League following their joint-worst start to a season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side conceded the first goal inside three minutes when Brenden Aaronson tapped the ball home from close range before Joe Rodon doubled the advantage for Leeds when he headed in Sean Longstaff's corner just over 10 minutes later.

The second goal marked the ninth goal West Ham have conceded from corners this season, triple the amount of any other side and also the most of any team in the history of the competition after nine games.

Bowen's assist for Mateus Fernandes to reduce the deficit and spark late hope at Elland Road merely papered over the cracks of yet another miserable performance from his side, with their captain slamming the lack of bravery shown after the game.

"This is the Premier League and we need to really pull our finger out. As we're in a real situation. We have to face the reality of that, the sooner it starts hitting everyone, it needs to change," said Bowen in the aftermath of the defeat.

"You can't come out here and say anything different. You can't say anything positive or anything in that way. You have to face the reality of where we are: second bottom and we're in trouble now. We have to accept that.

"It's just not brave enough, not doing the jobs good enough until the end.

"We get a goal back, it's disallowed. It always felt like one goal and you always get a bit of confidence when you score. We did that, it was too late. Not good enough."

Former West Ham goalkeeper Rob Green on Sky Sports: "It does look bad. It does look really, really bleak. But it doesn't matter who you play.



"You're down at the bottom of the league. If you don't do the basics, you're going to lose."

When asked about why the Hammers are struggling so much, Bowen added: "There could be a lot of reasons why. But the dressing room when you're second bottom of the league and won one game all season is low.

"I've said for a few weeks now, coming out and doing interviews: the only way this is going to change is if players step up, roll their sleeves up and get ready for the fight.

"We need more of that week in, week out. When things aren't going so well, it's easy to hide and be scared but as easy it is to say, it's hard to do. We have to do that, that's my only mindset.

"And that's what I've been saying to the players: roll your sleeves up and dig in, because nobody is going to give this to us."

Nuno: We have to change, this is unacceptable

West Ham boss Nuno has echoed the frustrations of his captain. Speaking to Sky Sports after suffering a third loss in just his fourth game in charge of the club, he said: "It's unacceptable in the Premier League, these kind of mistakes.

"We have to be much better. We will do it. I feel the players want to. The players are willing to do things. But there are many switch-off moments that are punishing us.

"We are doing this. We are doing it the way we approach the meetings. But it's not happening.

"We have to change. The players know, we know. Our fans know. The club knows there is still time. Time can also be a bad sign if we don't change immediately.

"That's our responsibility, to get the best out of the players. Tomorrow, we start. After tomorrow we work. Now it's a moment of sadness, frustration.

"We need the fans. But since I arrived, I felt it's up to us. We should have players who deserve their support."

West Ham are going down unless Nuno finds a miracle

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

The scoreline will paint a close game, but it wasn't. The usual problems emerged for West Ham, whose inability to defend crosses and corners struck again to give them a huge uphill task.

It's not a question of when will West Ham learn? It's when will West Ham give themselves a chance?

When will Nuno Espirito Santo give himself a chance too, after two incorrect line-ups against Leeds and Brentford saw him experiment with inverted full-backs playing on the wrong side and no centre forwards?

After the disastrous first 15 minutes which saw them go 2-0 down, they were lucky this is a fairly misfiring Leeds side as it could have been worse before half-time.

West Ham didn't deserve to get back in this game. Leeds ran nearly seven more kilometres than them, creating chance after chance right through the heart of the team.

Given West Ham have been in this division for over a decade, that's unacceptable.

There are holes in defence, holes in midfield and with Nuno reluctantly using Callum Wilson as their only recognised, fit striker, there's a hole in attack too.

If the Hammers are playing like this against their relegation rivals, what are they going to be like against the better sides?

West Ham are heading down unless Nuno changes - along with his team. It will need a miracle at this point.