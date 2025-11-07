Premier League: In-form Danny Welbeck and Ollie Watkins' scoring troubles among talking points ahead of packed Super Sunday 2pm kick-offs

Sky Sports Multiview is back for another action-packed Super Sunday, allowing you to stay across FOUR Premier League games at once.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth, Brentford vs Newcastle, Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Nottingham Forest vs Leeds all kick off at 2pm on Sunday, and Sky Sports Multiview allows you to watch them all at once or focus in on one.

What a way to warm up for the big 4.30pm showdown between Man City vs Liverpool, which is also live on Sky Sports.

Below, we have all you need to know about Sky Sports Multiview but first, let's take a look at the big talking points around each of those 2pm kick-offs...

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth

Image: Donyell Malen converts a penalty for Aston Villa against Maccabi Tel Aviv

Aston Villa have addressed their poor start to the season and will have been boosted by Thursday's Europa League win over Maccabi Tel Aviv but underlying and worrying issues remain for Unai Emery to solve.

With four wins in their last five league outings, Villa have managed to climb into 11th place after going without a win or goal scored in their first four games. But the 2-0 loss to a struggling Liverpool side was a stark reminder that they remain short of their former levels.

Villa rank second bottom in expected goals (xG) accumulated, fourth bottom in big chances created and third bottom in goals scored. It comes as no surprise that striker Ollie Watkins is struggling with just one goal in 10 appearances. England boss Thomas Tuchel revealed the Villa striker is managing an injury, after not picking him for the November internationals.

But Watkins is not missing chances; Villa just aren't creating enough of them for him. The 29-year-old, who has hit double figures in the Premier League in each of his five seasons since joining from Brentford, needs a supply line.

The clash against the Cherries is the next chance for Emery's men to continue the recovery.

Brentford vs Newcastle

Eddie Howe's damning verdict of Newcastle's "unrecognisable" performance at West Ham has ramped up the pressure on his side to improve their dismal away form, in which they're winless from their last eight games, scoring just four goals. Anthony Gordon's injury doesn't help.

The mood on Tyneside is souring with Newcastle in the bottom half having spent £260m in the summer. They are becoming an efficient cup side, making progress in the Carabao Cup and Champions League, but are lacking consistency in the Premier League.

Newcastle's strongest midfield of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton looked tired in east London last weekend, unable to even overpower an under-pressure West Ham side considered legless.

Now they head to the other side of the capital to face a Brentford team spurred on by the dogged Jordan Henderson in midfield that has beaten Liverpool, Man Utd and Aston Villa and drawn with Chelsea on home turf this season.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton

So there was no England recall for Danny Welbeck. But that makes him no less of a threat at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The fact there had been such strong calls for Thomas Tuchel to end Welbeck's seven-year absence from the national team set-up underlines the form the Brighton striker is in and what he brings to Fabian Hurzeler's side.

His 35th birthday is fast approaching but it is a combination of experience, understanding of the game and scoring skills which continue to make Welbeck a major problem for Premier League defences. With six goals in his last five Premier League appearances, Palace will have to be wary of an in-form forward who may feel he has a point to prove after being overlooked by England.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds

After a brief reprieve, Leeds' goalscoring problem is back. Three from their last four matches, and only four in open play all season, has raised questions manager Daniel Farke first floated himself about their ability in the final third.

Farke openly pondered whether Leeds had bolstered their attacking ranks enough when the transfer window shut and two months on it has become a growing concern. Leeds have created better chances than Bournemouth this season but failed to finish them off and have the fourth-worst xG underperformance in the league.

Noah Okafor is a rare exception and one of only four players in the squad to have met their expected goals tally. Concerningly Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - the squad's two best No 9s and in theory, most reliable goalscorers, are the worst culprits.

We will have to see whether this is the perfect opportunity for Nottingham Forest to pick up a first clean sheet of the season, under a head coach in Sean Dyche who prides himself on them, or one for Leeds to find their shooting boots ahead of a tough run of fixtures.

What is Multiview?

It is a new, unique feature on Sky Sports where, for the first time in the UK and Ireland, viewers can watch FOUR Premier League matches at once.

This means all four matches in the Premier League kicking off at 2pm on Sunday will be able to be watched simultaneously on the same screen.

Each match will be able to be viewed individually on separate Sky Sports channels, too.

What channel is it on?

Multiview will be accessible to TV viewers through the Sky Sports TV app and on Match Choice via the Red Button. It will also be available on Sky Glass and Sky Stream. Or you can watch it via the Sky Sports app.

How does it work?

As demonstrated from the image above, Multiview shows every available game with one broadcast in one large box and the others across three smaller ones on the right-hand side.

The match shown in the large box will alternate, depending on where the most prominent action is taking place at that time, and you will see every goal and every incident from those four games.

Viewers will always see the ball in play somewhere, to ensure a fast-paced experience.

And is there commentary for every match?

There will be one set of commentators - Andy Bishop and Lee Hendrie - across all four games.

However, if viewers are watching one game individually, away from Multiview, there will be separate commentary, as well as the same half-time and full-time analysis you've come to know.

Will there be pre-match and post-match coverage?

All of the build-up to all four of Sunday's games will available on Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm.

The Multiview stream then becomes available at 1.55pm, ahead of kick-off at 2pm.

At full-time, all of the goals from the four matches will be shown, before the main coverage continues on Sky Sports Premier League ahead of the 4.30pm kick-off.

Does the coverage end there?

No!

Following the conclusion of the final game of the day at 4.30pm, Extra Time, with Jamie Carragher and Dave Jones, will air between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

Viewers will be able see highlights from all five of Sunday's matches, plus Jamie will be giving his take on all 10 teams who play on Sunday, attacking any of the main talking points.

