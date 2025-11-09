Newcastle's problems away from home and Liverpool's defeat at Man City analysed in Hits and Misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United.

When you see Newcastle at St James' Park, they are a team that often play with their chests puffed out as they are roared on by one of the best atmospheres in English football.

Anywhere else, they look fragile. Scared. Overwhelmed.

The Magpies were never really able to establish themselves at the Gtech, and for large parts, they played the game that Brentford wanted to play as they lost 3-1.

You look at some of the quality they have. Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali. They just looked disjointed. Is it down to Eddie Howe's consistent rotation meaning they cannot build the relationships they need to on the pitch? Or do they just struggle to implement their game plan outside of their own cauldron?

That being said, what is their game plan? There were no patterns of play. No attempt to control the tempo or hit on the break. The ball would be played into Nick Woltemade, but the nearest players to him would be wide on the flanks offering little support.

The international break has to be used to figure out this conundrum. Howe has been criticised plenty in the past. But right now, he looks short of solutions.

Callum Bishop

One amusing statistic going into Manchester City's game against Liverpool was that City's second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season was Burnley's Maxime Esteve as a result of his two own goals in a 5-1 win for City back in late September.

That stat remains intact because the goals by Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku in City's 3-0 win were their first in the competition this season but City's all-round display - and that of Doku, in particular - showed there is more to them than Erling Haaland.

It was the livewire winger who was the catalyst for so much of what was good about Pep Guardiola's side in this showdown with their long-time rivals. Whether finding a yard of space when Liverpool were in a low block or racing into space, he was unstoppable.

City have picked up the most points of any Premier League team since April and that is something that will not be lost on Mikel Arteta and Arsenal as they feel Guardiola's side on their shoulders now. Reports of their demise may have been greatly exaggerated.

Adam Bate

This was a chastening experience for a Liverpool side that might have believed they were getting back to their best following wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid. They were utterly unable to match Manchester City's energy, overwhelmed from the outset here.

Given that Arne Slot has spoken of the challenge of managing multiple games each week being an issue for some of his players, perhaps it is surprising that he opted to stick with the same starting line-up rather than freshen things up. Will he regret that call now?

Florian Wirtz continues to look neat and tidy without impacting games in the way one might expect of a player with that price tag, while Hugo Ekitike was quiet and Mohamed Salah's struggle for form goes on. That sluggishness at the back was evident again.

A couple of debatable decisions did go against Liverpool but this was no odd-goal defeat like their previous four in the Premier League. It was emphatic. A seventh reverse in 10 games in all competitions to leave the reigning champions down in eighth.

Adam Bate

Sean Dyche's first league win in charge of Nottingham Forest, and the club's first victory since the opening day, had plenty to do with his management in the 3-1 home success over Leeds.

His 59th-minute triple change really turned the game in his side's favour - Omari Hutchinson replaced the ineffective Nicolas Dominguez to set up two goals, Ryan Yates added bite back into the midfield with Ibrahim Sangare limited due to a yellow card, and Taiwo Awoniyi proved more of a handful for the Leeds defence than Igor Jesus.

Dyche has plenty of quality at his disposal, and his use of it in a hugely-important game will encourage the City Ground faithful that they can start moving upwards.

But his opposite number on Sunday, Leeds boss Daniel Farke, did not get the same impact with his substitutions. In fact, they worked against him.

Jack Harrison, who came on in the 82nd minute, gave away the penalty that sealed a fourth defeat in five league games.

Substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a couple of decent chances too - he has now scored just twice in his last 32 appearances in all competitions.

Away form and scoring on the road are real issues for Leeds, who have won just three of their last 25 away Premier League games.

Sunday's result at the City Ground felt like a change in momentum for both clubs, with Dyche getting lift-off in the league while Leeds continue to head in the wrong direction.

Declan Olley

Marc Guehi did not move to Liverpool on Deadline Day because Crystal Palace could not sign a replacement. Yet Jaydee Canvot arrived at Selhurst Park and looks like he is the next player up in every way.

The teenage defender was signed from Toulouse on September 1 and Sunday's 0-0 draw with Brighton was his first Premier League start.

With Guehi injured, Palace were getting a glimpse of what life without the England international is like and if the answer is Canvot, it is in good hands.

The 19-year-old was excellent throughout, showing confidence and commanding play in Guehi's absence. He ranked top for passing in Palace's team, while he also showed his excellent reading of the game in his clearance numbers.

It was a big moment for the youngster, whose first start for Palace saw him make a mistake for AEK Larnaca's winner in the 1-0 Conference League defeat for Palace last month.

He was also not fazed by being involved in the incident where Brighton's penalty was ruled out. Instead, he kicked on.

Canvot was helped by having Tyrick Mitchell next to him, who himself put up astonishing numbers to earn himself the player-of-the-match award.

And with Palace claiming another clean sheet, it shows Oliver Glasner's progression and vision with the Eagles could well live beyond Guehi's expected departure.

Sam Blitz