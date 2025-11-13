Premier League free transfers: Marc Guehi, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate could leave for free next summer

A number of Premier League stars have entered the final year of their contracts, meaning they can negotiate a free transfer with clubs outside of England from January.

Here, Sky Sports takes a look at all 20 clubs in the top-flight and the players they could be set to lose on a free transfer next summer.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's side have prioritised extending the deals of players at risk of leaving in the near future and the contract situation for the team is in a strong position as a result.

Nothing to report for next summer and with no potential exits on a free, Arsenal can now concentrate on more important matters on the pitch.

Image: Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates a goal with team-mate William Saliba

Aston Villa

Ross Barkley

A seemingly shrewd addition to Unai Emery's squad when signed for just over £5m from Luton Town in 2024. Injuries have plagued his second stint at Villa, after previously joining on loan from Chelsea in the 2020/21 campaign, but Barkley has played a role off the bench when available so far this season.

Whether that warrants a fresh deal at Villa Park remains to be seen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Substitute Ross Barkley heads in Aston Villa's third against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth

Marcos Senesi

In the absence of Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi, following their moves to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, Senesi has become a fundamental cog in a Bournemouth side battling for a spot in the top five of the Premier League this season.

Talks are reportedly under way regarding a new deal but like the future of his boss Andoni Iraola, there has been no news as of yet.

Image: Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi has entered the final year of his deal

Adam Smith

The 34-year-old signed a one-year extension with the club in 2024 but is now approaching the end of his deal with the Cherries. Smith joined permanently in 2014 and was labelled a Bournemouth "legend" in the statement confirming his previous deal.

Injuries have hindered his involvement for the first team this season but 11 years into his career at the Vitality Stadium, Smith still has a role to play.

Brentford

Vitaly Janelt

Sky Sports News understands Brentford are currently targeting a new central midfielder with Janelt on course to leave the club in 2026.

Talks over a new deal are yet to reach an agreement and the Bees want a new defensive midfielder they can build their long-term future around.

Image: Vitaly Janelt is on course to leave Brentford in 2026

Rico Henry

Brentford hold the option to extend Henry's stay in west London by an additional year so are in no danger of losing the left-back.

Knee injuries and other fitness issues have blighted his time at the Bees but Henry has played a role in cup competitions for Keith Andrews' side, providing crucial depth and experience at left-back.

Mathias Jensen

Another future at Brentford that the club are in control of. Jensen is one of three players with an option of an additional year in his current contract.

The 29-year-old, who will be turning 30 when the transfer window opens, has been used prominently in the Carabao Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mathias Jensen fires Brentford ahead with a glorious curled effort against Grimsby.

Josh Dasilva

Dasilva signed a deal in October to remain at the club until the end of the season after seeing his previous contract expire in the summer.

The 27-year-old is yet to return from a serious knee injury suffered in February but head coach Andrews has stressed his importance to the team. Brentford hold an option to keep him for a further 12 months if his return from injury goes to plan.

Myles Peart-Harris

The attacking midfielder is yet to make an appearance for Brentford this season after previously impressing on loan with Swansea in the Championship last season.

He was last included in the match-day squad for the Bees first team on August 26 against Bournemouth.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Adam Webster

A severe knee injury in pre-season has ruled Webster out for the majority of the current campaign, after thigh and hamstring problems limited him to just 11 starts in the Premier League in 2024/25.

Webster has been a key figure for the Seagulls since joining from Bristol City in 2019 but injury problems could now play their part in his future at the Amex Stadium.

Lewis Dunk

Image: Lewis Dunk heads clear under pressure from Joao Pedro

The Brighton captain remains a key figure at the club despite approaching his 34th birthday. Dunk has been crucial in the Premier League so far and would likely jump at the chance to continue at the Amex, adding to his club legend status after rising through the academy ranks to forge a career at the highest level.

Solly March

With game time limited for the 31-year-old in wide areas, it is unclear whether the club will trigger the option to extend his stay by another year.

Danny Welbeck

The forward is ageing like a fine wine in the Premier League and his form for the club warrants a new deal.

The 34-year-old, who is approaching his 35th birthday, has been at the Amex since 2020 and signed his last extension in 2024. After hitting new heights in the latter stages of his career while working with Fabian Hurzeler, a new deal seems like an obvious choice for both parties.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at all of Danny Welbeck's goals from the 2025-26 Premier League season so far.

Joel Veltman

Veltman triggered an option to extend his stay at the club for an additional year last season but is now approaching the end of his contract.

He missed five games with a calf injury but returned in the derby against Crystal Palace, outlining his role to play in Hurzeler's squad.

James Milner

The Premier League veteran will turn 40 when the window to negotiate with foreign clubs opens in January.

Hurzeler said his experience was "invaluable" when he signed a one-year extension in June. The likelihood of a similar deal remains unclear.

Image: James Milner has entered the final few months of his deal at Brighton

Burnley

Martin Dubravka

Dubravka signed a one-year deal with the Clarets upon their return to the Premier League and ranks amongst the best in shot-stopping in the division.

His future at Turf Moor will likely be determined when - and if - Burnley manage to avoid the drop.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Dubravka produces a brilliant save to keep the score level.

Josh Laurent

Laurent has been a useful member of the squad since joining from Stoke City in 2024. He signed a two-year deal when he first arrived at the club, with the option for a third.

Vaclav Hladky

The Czech Republic shot-stopper has only been included in two match-day squads this season - both in the Carabao Cup - and is yet to make an appearance in the 2025/26 campaign after featuring in pre-season.

With 21-year-old Max Weiss currently ahead of him as Dubravka's understudy, an exit feels inevitable.

Ashley Barnes

Barnes signed a deal running until the end of the season after terminating his contract at Norwich City in January, returning to Turf Moor almost 11 years after he first joined the club.

He then put pen to paper on a new one-year deal in the summer but has failed to make an impact in the Premier League.

Chelsea

Chelsea are known for offering long-term deals to their players and have no one approaching the end of their respective deals ahead of next summer.

Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi

Arguably one of the most talked-about contract sagas ahead of next summer. Palace stopped Guehi from joining Liverpool on Deadline Day and with no fresh contract in sight, his exit from Selhurst Park feels like a matter of when, not if.

Rumours linking him with a move to Anfield continue to swirl but clubs in Europe, who will be free to open negotiations for pre-contract agreements in the New Year, are also on alert.

Sky Sports News reported in September that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool are all in the race to sign the England international. Decision time for Guehi awaits.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alan Pardew and the Transfer Show panel discuss Marc Guehi's future, amid speculation the England defender might leave Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

Daichi Kamada

Sky Sports News reported in October that Palace were eager to keep Kamada beyond the 2025/26 season. The Japan international joined as a free agent in 2024, with the Eagles now at risk of losing him to the same fate next summer.

Informal conversations have taken place regarding a contract extension but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Naouirou Ahamada

The 23-year-old has spent the vast majority of his time with the U21s side. Ahamada spent last season on loan at Rennes, making five appearances.

Nathaniel Clyne

In his second spell with the Eagles, Clyne signed a one-year contract extension with the club in the summer. However, his role has been reduced this season, making two appearances without a start.

Clyne will be 35 when his current contract expires and an exit in search of more frequent game time in the latter stages of his career could be on the horizon.

Jefferson Lerma

Lerma is a useful and reliable option for Oliver Glasner to turn to, especially as he looks to balance fixture congestion in domestic cup competitions and Europe.

The Eagles hold an option to extend his stay at Selhurst Park for an additional year.

Everton

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Mykolenko has confirmed his agent will soon enter talks with Everton regarding a new contract at the Toffees. The 26-year-old remains a key part of the squad with summer signing Adam Aznou yet to break into the first team.

James Garner

Garner is a regular for Everton under David Moyes. Jordan Pickford and James Tarkowski have both been rewarded with new deals in recent months and Garner will likely follow suit to reflect his new status within the team.

Michael Keane

Another mainstay in Moyes' squad. Keane reportedly had offers to leave the Toffees in the summer but chose to remain on Merseyside by signing a new deal and is now benefiting from that decision.

Keane, 32, reportedly has an option to extend his stay for an additional 12 months.

Image: Michael Keane reportedly has an option to extend his contract by an additional year

Idrissa Gueye

Gueye signed a new deal in July, running until the end of the season, but the club hold an option for an additional year.

The Senegal international, in his second stint with the Toffees after leaving in 2019 to join PSG for £26m, has been a regular for Moyes in the league so far this season.

Triggering the extension seems like a suitable option for all parties.

Seamus Coleman

The 36-year-old club legend signed a new deal just before the new campaign began to commit to a 17th season with the Blues.

He has been used sparingly but would likely jump at the chance to end his career at Everton with another deal, if he wishes to continue past the 2025/26 season.

Harry Tyrer

Tyrer impressed while on loan at Blackpool last season, making 38 appearances in League One and keeping 12 clean sheets.

Despite showing promise, the 23-year-old is behind Mark Travers in the pecking order for Jordan Pickford's understudy and will likely need to pursue first-team opportunities elsewhere if he wants game time.

Fulham

Ryan Sessegnon

The Fulham academy graduate rejoined the club on a free transfer after leaving Tottenham in 2024 and has already started more games in the Premier League than last season.

His importance is growing at Craven Cottage and the club hold an option to extend his stay by an additional 12 months. If he can stay fit and continue his current trajectory, expect a new deal with fresh terms to reflect his importance to arrive in the near future.

Harry Wilson

Sky Sports News reported Wilson was the subject of transfer interest from Leeds United in the summer and links for the playmaker will likely materialise again if his contract situation is not resolved.

Fulham pulled the plug on Wilson's move to Elland Road, reiterating he was not for sale, and head coach Marco Silva has since confirmed that he is set for talks regarding an extension.

Image: Harry Wilson was linked with a move away from Fulham and his contract expires in 2026

Adama Traore

Fulham triggered an option to extend Traore's contract until 2026 last season but the winger has found minutes hard to come by in the current campaign.

Sky Sports News reported West Ham are interested in signing Traore in January, with Wilson and Alex Iwobi the preferred options in wide areas for Silva.

Raul Jimenez

Jimenez was another player whose contract was extended until the end of the 2025/26 season and he continues to play a key role for Silva, competing with Rodrigo Muniz for the starting role up front for the Cottagers.

Image: Raul Jimenez saw his contract extended to 2026 last season

Tom Cairney

Club captain Cairney left it late to sign an extension at Fulham but has been used sparingly so far this season. With his 35th birthday approaching, an emotional exit from Craven Cottage could be on the cards.

Leeds United

Illan Meslier

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour at Elland Road after previously being a mainstay in the team.

Meslier started 39 games on the way to Leeds' promotion to the Premier League last season but is yet to feature for the Lilywhites this season.

An exit, whether that is in the January transfer window or for free next summer, seems inevitable.

Sam Byram

Signed on a free transfer from West Ham in 2023, Byram was a useful option for Daniel Farke to turn to on their push for promotion, making 36 appearances in the Championship, but has been unable to have the same impact since the Whites returned to the top-flight.

Karl Darlow

Darlow has been a shrewd signing for just over £350,000 from Newcastle in 2023 and has solidified himself as the second-choice shot-stopper for the club.

Alex Cairns

Academy graduate Cairns has never made a first-team appearance for Leeds since re-joining the club from Salford City in 2024.

Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate

Sky Sports News understands Real Madrid want to sign the Liverpool centre-back for free next summer. Konate's future will likely be impacted by the future of Guehi at Palace, who is also being monitored by both the Reds and Los Blancos.

An exit for Konate in January is unlikely but after the Spanish giants made their interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold known at the beginning of 2025, before going on to sign him before the Club World Cup, it is worth noting that Konate would be free to speak to them in the New Year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher was critical of Ibrahima Konate’s performance against Newcastle, saying he is all over the place at the moment and 'not at the races'.

Andy Robertson

The veteran defender has insisted he is relaxed about his future at Anfield with his contract coming to an end this season.

Atletico Madrid were interested in signing the Scotland international in the summer ahead of Milos Kerkez's arrival but given the struggles of their new left-back, conversations may be revisited with the 31-year-old, after he confirmed discussions had taken place during the summer to extend his stay.

Image: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (left) has entered the final few months of his deal at the club

Freddie Woodman

Woodman joined on a free transfer in the summer following the expiration of his contract at Preston North End.

In the absence of Alisson due to injury, Woodman has operated as Giorgi Mamardashvili's back-up and started in the 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup in October. The club hold an option to extend his contract for a further year.

Rhys Williams

Even with numbers at centre back low at Liverpool following Giovanni Leoni's ACL injury at the beginning of the campaign, Liverpool have not handed Williams an appearance in any of the three competitions they have competed in so far.

Manchester City

Bernardo Silva

Silva spoke openly about his future during the summer, outlining he is focused on the season but is aware he can leave the Etihad Stadium next summer.

He continues to play a crucial role for Pep Guardiola's side and had options to leave but remained at the club.

Image: Bernardo Silva could leave Man City for free next summer

John Stones

The future of John Stones is yet to be decided, with the England centre-back also approaching the end of his current deal.

Stefan Ortega

Ortega is now third-choice at the club following the arrivals of Gianluigi Donnarumma and James Trafford. The German shot-stopper was linked as a potential target for Burnley in the summer.

Marcus Bettinelli

Signed in the summer before Trafford and Donnarumma arrived at the Etihad, Bettinelli is yet to make his debut for the club.

Manchester United

Harry Maguire

One of the more notable names approaching free agency. Maguire has enjoyed an upturn in his career at Old Trafford over the last two seasons.

Maguire is not a regular starter under Ruben Amorim but adds crucial depth and experience. A one-year extension in his deal was triggered in January.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Maguire got a big cheer as he returned to the away dressing room after scoring the winner for Manchester United at Anfield.

Casemiro

The club hold an option to extend Casemiro's stay by an additional year but there is a real possibility his contract is not renewed to free up space on the wage bill to strengthen the midfield area next season.

Sky Sports News has previously reported United are prioritising a new midfielder next summer.

Tom Heaton

Third-choice goalkeeper behind Senne Lammens and Altay Bayindir at the club. Heaton has not featured for United since the 2022/23 season and will be 40 when his contract expires.

Newcastle United

Fabian Schar

Schar extended his contract at the club in April and has admitted he would be open to discussing a new deal with the Magpies, while speaking to The Chronicle in October.

Image: Fabian Schar (left) is one of several Newcastle players who could leave for free

Kieran Trippier

Following an injury to Tino Livramento, Trippier has once again emerged as a key part of Eddie Howe's plans this season.

The Magpies boss was asked about the futures of players such as Trippier and Schar in October but did not provide an update on potential negotiations. Sky Sports News reported Monaco were interested in signing the defender in the summer.

Jamaal Lascelles

The club captain saw his contract extended late into last season and his future will likely be addressed further down the line.

Emil Krafth

Krafth signed an extension in February to keep him at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season. The Sweden international right-back has been rotated into the squad for domestic cup competitions and his agent has downplayed suggestions he could leave in January.

Image: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Emil Krafth for Newcastle

Max Thompson

The 21-year-old goalkeeper is yet to make his senior debut for the club but did impress on loan at Chesterfield last season, keeping five clean sheets in 18 League Two outings.

Mark Gillespie

Local-born goalkeeper Gillespie has not featured for Newcastle since the 2020/21 campaign.

Nottingham Forest

Angus Gunn

Signed for free in the summer window, Gunn is yet to make an appearance for Forest and is the third-choice at the club behind Matz Sels and John Victor, with the latter starting in cup competitions and featuring in Europe.

Willy Boly

Boly signed a new one-year deal at the City Ground last summer but game time is limited with Murillo, Morato and Nikolo Milenkovic ahead of him at centre back.

Sunderland

Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin has been sidelined with knee and wrist injuries since Sunderland returned to the Premier League but recently featured for the U21s as he continues to regain fitness.

Dan Neil

Neil started all 44 of his appearances in the Championship for Sunderland, but has fallen out of favour since the squad was revamped for the top flight.

Bertrand Traore

Signed from Ajax in the summer, Traore has struggled to make an impact in Regis Le Bris' high-flying side. Sunderland have an option to extend his deal by 12 months.

Image: Bertrand Traore was signed in the summer but has an option to extend his deal

Jay Matete

Matete spent last season on loan at Bolton and has not been included in any of Sunderland's match-day squads this season.

Joe Anderson

Anderson has featured once for Sunderland's U21 side so far this season and only made three appearances for them in 2024/25.

Harrison Jones

Jones has been included in Premier League match-day squads this season and started against Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup. Sunderland have an option to extend the 20-year-old's contract by a further year.

Blondy Nna Noukeu

Signed for free from Stoke City on a free transfer in 2024 but has not been included in a match-day squad this season. Sunderland do have a club option to extend his stay.

Simon Moore

Moore was included in the match-day squad in the Carabao Cup but is currently third-choice at the club behind Robin Roefs and Anthony Patterson.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ben Davies

Davies has featured four times for Wales this season but is yet to take to the field in a Tottenham shirt.

The 32-year-old is the longest-serving senior player in the squad and has spoken openly about his future, claiming it was "not under his control" while speaking to football.london in August.

Yves Bissouma

One of Thomas Frank's first decisions after being confirmed as head coach of Tottenham was to axe Yves Bissouma from the squad to face PSG in the Super Cup final for disciplinary issues.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank on why Yves Bissouma was left out of the Super Cup squad.

Bissouma has not featured for Spurs this season due to an initial knee injury and then an ankle problem picked up on international duty in October.

Negotiations over a new deal, after signing from Brighton in a deal worth up to £35m in 2022 and failing to live up to the price tag, seem unlikely.

West Ham United

Callum Wilson

Wilson has found starts hard to come by since joining the Hammers in the summer but a goal after starting in the 3-2 win against Burnley could ignite his career in east London.

Image: Callum Wilson (right) signed a one-year deal with West Ham in the summer

Guido Rodriguez

West Ham have an option to extend Rodriguez's contract but he has been used sparingly by new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, making one appearance off the bench.

Andrew Irving

The midfielder has failed to make a position in the starting line-up his own under the new boss, with his future at the London Stadium now in question as he enters the final few months of his deal.

George Earthy

Earthy spent last season on loan at Bristol City, making 38 appearances across all competitions, but has been limited to a role with the U21s since returning to West Ham.

Lukasz Fabianski

Game time looks limited for the 40-year-old goalkeeper, who is behind both Alphonse Areola and Mads Hermansen in the pecking order. A back injury has also sidelined him since October.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ki-Jana Hoever

Hoever signed an extension running until 2026 before joining Ligue 1 side Auxerre on loan last season but is now approaching the end of that deal.

With Wolves' place in the top-flight now at risk, his future will likely be decided further down the line.

Matt Doherty

Doherty rejoined Wolves on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid in 2023, signing a three-year deal, and continues to play a role for the struggling Premier League side.

It is likely another future that will be addressed when there is more clarity on which division Wolves will play in next season.