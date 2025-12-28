Arsenal hoping Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins does not derail title bid again on 30th birthday - Premier League talking points

Could Gordon's inconsistency hit his England World Cup hopes?

Thomas Tuchel is not afraid to make big decisions as England boss and Anthony Gordon's current form might force his latest one.

Six days after shining against Chelsea, Gordon was handed an opportunity to kick on at Old Trafford but his performance against Manchester United in the 1-0 defeat only exemplified his season so far.

Image: Anthony Gordon's stats compared to all forwards in the Premier League

Too deep, too forced and ultimately only a passenger as Newcastle slipped to yet another defeat on the road.

"Finding that consistent level of performance where you are hitting very good levels every single game. That is what separates the very best players from the others," Howe said ahead of the fixture, laying down the gauntlet for Gordon, knowing what he is capable of.

"As we move forward, the challenge for Ant is to try and replicate that performance on a consistent basis."

The winger is yet to score from open play in the Premier League, with both goals in the top-flight coming from the penalty spot, but has impressed in the Champions League with five goals and two assists.

The talent is clearly there but if he doesn't find the consistency to go alongside it, the "paranoia" he referenced in October about missing out on England's World Cup squad could quickly become a harsh reality.

Patrick Rowe

Burnley

Newcastle United Tuesday 30th December 6:30pm Kick off 7:30pm

Semenyo in the spotlight at Chelsea as transfer window nears

Will it be 99 and out for Antoine Semenyo? The in-demand Bournemouth winger will play his final game of 2025 for the Cherries at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday and, with the January transfer window primed to open, it could be his last for the club.

Semenyo is wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool - but it looks like Manchester City will win the race, with Pep Guardiola's side opening talks with Bournemouth about his £65m release clause. Chelsea pulled out of the running for his signature but could see first-hand what they will be missing out on.

The Ghana international has nine goals this season in the Premier League - more than Chelsea's wingers combined. In fact, his total of 12 goal involvements is only surpassed by Erling Haaland.

With goals in his last three games, Semenyo is in hot form. His performance against Chelsea will be keenly observed by suitors, supporters and neutrals alike. He's must-watch right now.

Peter Smith

Chelsea

Bournemouth Tuesday 30th December 6:30pm Kick off 7:30pm

Palmer going cold ahead of important second half of the season

Off the back of an impressive summer in which he was named Player of the Tournament at the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup, Cole Palmer has scored two goals and is yet to register an assist in the Premier League this season.

There's no hiding the fact that Chelsea's main man has gone rather cold - and not because of his celebration, as there haven't been many opportunities for that this term.

While injuries have limited him to just eight league appearances, he had already produced 11 goal contributions over the same period last season, so the drop in form is clear.

This isn't the first time Palmer has struggled under Enzo Maresca. By mid-January last season he had scored 14 Premier League goals, yet he finished the campaign with just 15 and added only three more assists between then and May.

He rediscovered his spark during the trip to the United States, but if he doesn't turn up the heat soon, he may find himself at risk of missing out on a place in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad for the same journey.

Callum Bishop

Dyche derby to be settled by a single goal?

The latest edition of the Dyche derby is not expected to be a classic between two low-scoring sides.

Sean Dyche faces Everton for the second time this month since being sacked by them in January, having lifted Nottingham Forest five points above the relegation zone in the past two months.

Nottingham Forest

Everton Tuesday 30th December 6:30pm Kick off 7:30pm

The issue for both of these teams is clear, though, with only the doomed Wolves scoring fewer league goals this season. Everton have not won or scored in their last three Premier League games, their last goals and victory coming in their 3-0 win over Forest at the beginning of the month.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye have missed the last two games, which has dented Everton's attacking threat, while Jack Grealish was also absent from their draw at Burnley last weekend. The trio have contributed 18 of the 19 goals and assists by starting players in the attacking midfield position.

Both sides lack a goal-scoring striker. Everton's Thierno Barry and Beto have scored two goals in 18 league games between them, while Igor Jesus has scored the only goal by a Forest frontman since the opening day of the season.

Any goal might be enough to win this one.

David Richardson

West Ham to set new torrid home record?

West Ham can set an unwanted club record when they host Brighton at the London Stadium - and the omens aren't in their favour either.

They have won just one of their 17 league meetings against their visitors and none of the eight matches at home. A defeat on Tuesday would be their 12th home loss of 2025 and the most in a calendar year in their history.

West Ham United

Brighton and Hove Albion Tuesday 30th December 6:30pm Kick off 7:30pm

West Ham are five points adrift of safety and the pressure is on Nuno Espirito Santo, who has made little impact since taking over from Graham Potter. Only Wolves and Burnley have taken fewer points than the 10 West Ham have earned under Nuno in his 13 games.

Brighton's European bid has stalled in recent weeks with a five-game winless run as Fabian Hurzeler's miserable winter record continues. Perhaps the only stat in the hosts' favour is how Brighton have never won a game in December under their boss in 11 attempts.

It's now or never for West Ham.

David Richardson

Will birthday boy Watkins haunt Arsenal?

Playing a title race encounter away at his boyhood club, knowing a win can take his team level on points at the top of the Premier League - what a 30th birthday Ollie Watkins has in store on Tuesday night.

With he and his family being Arsenal fans, Watkins has certainly enjoyed playing the Gunners - with six goals in 11 matches when pitted against Mikel Arteta's side.

Image: Ollie Watkins has enjoyed playing against Arsenal for Aston Villa

That sort of form also earned him interest from Arsenal. At the start of this year, a £40m January bid was rejected as Arteta wanted him to be part of last season's title race. At the end of this year, Watkins can massively dent Arsenal's current title bid.

And with Watkins staying and thriving at Villa, Arsenal are still working out their best formula up front. They signed Viktor Gyokeres instead over the summer, but a run of seven games without a goal from open play means Arteta still has questions in attack.

Watkins, meanwhile, has four goals in his last five Premier League games. What could have been…

Sam Blitz

Arsenal

Aston Villa Tuesday 30th December 6:30pm Kick off 8:15pm

Villa's toughest test of the season just got harder

Aston Villa's toughest test of the season has been made even harder with both Boubacar Kamara and Matty Cash set to sit out at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Both players - who have been key figures throughout Villa's historic 11-game winning streak across all competitions - miss out due to suspension. Injuries and a wafer-thin squad mean replacing them isn't as easy as using like-for-like replacements.

Back-up right-back Andres Garcia is yet to feature for Villa this season, making a first outing away at league leaders Arsenal unlikely.

Ezri Konsa is well-versed in shifting over in defence but with Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings both injured, his talents are needed in central areas. Versatile midfielder Lamare Bogarde is capable in the position and will likely be called upon.

Emery's headache in midfield is eased by the availability of Amadou Onana, who came on and impressed in Villa's comeback win against Chelsea on the road. He will likely pair Youri Tielemans in midfield, with captain John McGinn on the right to provide added cover without Cash.

The absence of the key duo will dampen Villa's chances in north London but fans, players and the staff can take encouragement from the fact that Villa's last win at the Emirates in April 2024 arrived without both Cash and Kamara featuring.

Where there is a will, there is a way with this Villa team. Emery's side seem to thrive with the odds stacked against them.

Patrick Rowe

Cunha is what Man Utd have been missing

When Matheus Cunha left Wolves for Manchester United there were concerns that his on-field indiscretions pointed to an attitude that might add to the rot of dressing room problems that have taken hold at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Quite the contrary, the Brazilian's maverick personality appears to be exactly what United have been crying out for. Comparisons to Eric Cantona are premature but there is something to it. The weight of the shirt does not seem to way too heavy on his shoulders.

That much was clear when Cunha had arguably his best performance in a United shirt in the club's first Anfield win for a decade. There was no goal or assist to show for it, but his contribution was far more valuable. Bravery on the ball has been in short supply.

Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers Tuesday 30th December 6:30pm Kick off 8:15pm

So far Bryan Mbeumo has overshadowed Cunha after an impressive start at Old Trafford. His goal return is double Cunha's and it is certainly an area the Brazilian needs to improve on after scoring just three league goals in 15 games.

But there have been signs of Cunha rediscovering his goalscoring form of last season, when he bowed out at Wolves with 15 league goals. He's delivered two goals - and an assist against his former club - in the last three games, finding his feet at the crucial time.

While Mbeumo is at AFCON and Bruno Fernandes is injured, the mantle of producing in the final third rests heavily on Cunha's shoulders. It will be a test of the theory that he has the mentality required to play for United. So far, so good, it seems.

Quantifying Cunha's contribution is far from straightforward, though. He should not be judged solely on goal contribution. He demands the ball in seemingly impossible situations others usually hide in and takes risks that seem almost ludicrous to most.

Players like that can be frustrating. They see things differently and when things do not come off, it can make fans tear their hair out. But maybe that's just what United have been missing. That's what Ruben Amorim was getting at when he said "we need crazy guys".

"Cunha is a little bit like that," the United boss added, in an interview with TNT Sports. "He's a guy that is a good guy but he doesn't care who you are. He can play wherever and he will go with the ball. This kind of feeling, we need that."

United's new maverick seems more suited to the bigger stage than perhaps he was at his former club. Tuesday's meeting will be a good chance for him to stand up and show his worth when his team needs him.

Zinny Boswell